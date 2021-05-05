5 most outrageous stat lines of Russell Westbrook's NBA career

Nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook broke yet another record by recording a ridiculous stat line of 14 points, 24 assists and 21 rebounds recently.

That marked the second time he has posted a 20/20 game, making him the only player in NBA history with multiple 20/20 games. Not enough can be said about Russell Westbrook's brilliance on the court.

He is arguably one of the most athletic point guards of all time, and he makes triple-doubles seem like an easy task. Standing 6' 3", he grabs more boards than some of the big men, and he gives his 100% every single time he is on the court.

Russell Westbrook has:



- 20 triple-doubles in his last 30 games

- 18 triple-doubles in his last 25

- 16 triple-doubles in his last 20

- 13 triple-doubles in his last 15

- 9 triple-doubles in his last 10



Oscar Robertson never had any spans of this kind in his career. pic.twitter.com/y1HdcoPIf2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2021

Five most insane stat lines of Russell Westbrook's career

Russell Westbrook makes the game look easy. He often has triple-doubles by half time, and many players and coaches have said that there has never been a point guard who can do things on the floor the way Russell Westbrook does.

The ongoing campaign will mark his fourth season when he would have averaged a triple-double; no other player has done it more than once.

One can go on and on about Russell Westbrook's records, as he has dropped unbelievable stat lines in numerous games.

He has two games with 20-plus rebounds, five games with 20-plus assists and is currently second all-time in career triple-doubles. On that note, let's take a look at the five most outrageous stat lines of Russell Westbrook in his career.

#1 April 2nd, 2019 vs LA Lakers - 20p/20r/21a

Russell Westbrook with the OKC Thunder in action against the LA Lakers

On this night, Russell Westbrook became the only player in NBA history not named Wilt Chamberlain to record a game with at least 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists.

Westbrook tallied 21 assists and just two turnovers the entire game and also grabbed three steals. The game resulted in the OKC Thunder producing a dominating 119-103 win over the LA Lakers.

In the aftermath of this game, Russell Westbrook dedicated his performance to his late friend, Nipsey Hustle, a rapper and activist who was killed two days prior to the game.

🗣 "That's for Nipsey!" 💙



Russ finishes with 20 PTS, 21 AST & 20 REB in @okcthunder's win over LA. pic.twitter.com/Klp6IFuYF4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2019

#2 October 28th, 2016 vs Phoenix Suns - 51p/13r/10a

Russell Westbrook with the OKC Thunder against the Phoenix Suns

Russell Westbrook put on a show for his home crowd in the opener of what would be his MVP season.

The OKC Thunder came back from an 18-point deficit as Westbrook became the first player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to record a 50-point triple-double. He rallied his team to a remarkable comeback as the OKC Thunder won 113-110 in overtime.

WESTBROOK (51pts/13rebs/10asts) = first player with a 50+ point triple double since..



Kareem (01/19/1975)

50p/15r/11a pic.twitter.com/3WfIWdMP8J — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 29, 2016

This was the first game after his former teammate Kevin Durant left to join the Golden State Warriors, so Westbrook was clearly motivated to put up an inspired performance.

He made history that night, and it was just the first of many records he would go on to break that season.

#3 April 19th, 2017 vs Houston Rockets - 51p/10r/13a

Russell Westbrook with the OKC Thunder against the Houston Rockets

In Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets in 2017, Russell Westbrook shattered the history books.

As though his MVP season wasn't enough, Westbrook continued his brilliance on the court, recording the first-ever 50-point triple-double in NBA playoff history. Four years later, he remains the only one to have achieved the feat.

Three years ago today at Toyota Center, Russell Westbrook recorded the only 50-point triple-double in NBA playoff history.



The #Rockets beat OKC, anyway, and Russ wasn't in the mood to discuss his stats.



"I don't give a **** about the line. We lost!"https://t.co/PIHu2xWSND — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) April 19, 2020

Although OKC Thunder lost the game 111-115, Westbrook was +11 at the end of the game. He accounted for 80 of his team's 111 points (72%) via points and assists, and he also grabbed four steals.

Westbrook’s 13 dimes tied a record for the most assists by a player with over 40 points in a postseason game. Moreover, his 51-point performance marked a franchise record in OKC Thunder's playoff history.

#4 March 29th, 2017 vs Orlando Magic - 57p/13r/11a

Russell Westbrook with the OKC Thunder against the Orlando Magic

Creating another record during his historic MVP season, Russell Westbrook posted the highest-scoring triple-double at the time.

He spearheaded a 21-point comeback for the OKC Thunder, the greatest comeback in franchise history at the time. Westbrook dropped 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in what is probably the most statistically impressive game of his career.

The game resulted in an impressive victory for the OKC Thunder, helping the team clinch a playoff berth.

Russell Westbrook (57/13/11): 1st player to record triple-double & score 55+ points in same game; prev high 53 (Harden/Wilt) (@EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/3fzzSvcl5c — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 30, 2017

With 7:45 seconds left in the game, Westbrook scored and assisted on all but one of his team's field goals till the end. He hit the game-tying three-pointer with 7.1 seconds left to force overtime and led the charge to get a 114-106 victory over the Magic.

#5 April 9th, 2017 vs Denver Nuggets - 50p/16r/10a

Russell Westbrook with the OKC Thunder against the Orlando Magic

In the final game of his 2017 MVP season, Russell Westbrook put on another show for the ages.

He led the OKC Thunder to a clutch win over the Denver Nuggets, which eliminated the latter from playoff contention. The 50-point triple-double marked Russell Westbrook's 42nd triple-double of the season as he broke Oscar Robertson (41)'s record set in 1962.

🗓 April 9th, 2017



Russell Westbrook notched his 42nd triple-double of the year vs. the Nuggets, passing Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in a single season 🔥



His stat line:



• 50 Points

• 16 Rebounds

• 10 Assists#OTD pic.twitter.com/Z8K8xrI4ic — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 9, 2020

With the OKC Thunder down by two points with just over two seconds left on the clock, Russell Westbrook ended a historic night with a game-winning three-pointer from 35 feet away.

He shot 53% from the field, 42% from the three-point range and 100% from the free-throw line while committing only two turnovers. It was the perfect ending to his MVP campaign, producing a staggering performance to break a record that could last for a very long time.