5 pathways for Phoenix Suns to revive the franchise after massive collapse in Kevin Durant era 

The Phoenix Suns missed the playoffs this year despite having three NBA All-Stars: Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. The Suns are set to finish in the 11th spot, outside of the Play-In Tournament, rendering them one of the most disappointing squads this season.

With the Suns’ lackluster performance this year, the team is expected to have a major overhaul on their roster, their coaches and the front office.

Here are five pathways for the Phoenix Suns to revive the franchise after the massive collapse in the Kevin Durant era.

Five pathways for the Phoenix Suns after collapse

1. The wner needs to have a Bob Myers-like front office executive

Former Warriors' general manager Bob Myers - Source: Imagn

Bob Myers has been regarded as one of the best general managers in recent NBA memory for leading the Golden State Warriors to a dynastic run and maintaining a team full of superstars such as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia may need someone like Myers to get their roster construction better than it is now and try to manage everything from the ground up.

A new front office executive could help reset the franchise's tone, possibly directing them back to the winning track after such a horrendous season.

2. Revisit the 2021 playbook of team construction

Phoenix Suns' 2021 starting five - Source: Imagn

The Suns reached the NBA Finals in 2021 with a roster that included veterans such as Chris Paul and Jae Crowder, as well as young players such as Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton.

That team had a 2-0 lead against the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, making them one of the biggest what-ifs of the franchise.

To turn things around, the Suns must look back at how they built their roster in 2021, which was then predicated on player roles and an efficient offense centered around the playmaking of Paul and the shotmaking of Booker.

In this path, Phoenix may need to tear down the roster and seek new pieces to recapture the 2021 team’s magical run.

3. Maximize draft compensation with KD and Booker trades

Suns' Devin Booker and Kevin Durant - Source: Imagn

While the Suns could be hesitant to go separate ways with their stars, they may have to swallow the bitter pill by capitalizing on the value of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the trade market.

Trading Durant and Booker would allow the team to rebuild. By doing so, they are also conceding that their current team is not enough to put them in the championship hump.

In this way, the Suns could do what the OKC Thunder did in their rebuild and follow the steps taken by teams such as the Utah Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers.

If they played their cards right, the Suns could return to winning ways, albeit without Booker or Durant, before they knew it.

4. Hire a young coach who can grow with the team

Former Suns' coach Monty Williams consoles his players- Source: Imagn

The Suns fired Monty Williams in 2023, two years after leading the team to the NBA finals. Williams was seen as a young voice to lead the squad for the next decade, but it ended prematurely.

The team has since fired Frank Vogel after one season, and it is expected to fire Mike Budenholzer after this year’s disaster.

The Suns may need to find a young coach to take the cudgels for the team, much like the Thunder’s Mark Daigneault, who started calling the shots for OKC in 2020 as a 35-year-old mentor. The Thunder holds the best record in the NBA this season.

5. The owner needs to let go of basketball operations' influence

Suns' owner Mat Ishbia - Source: Imagn

Owner Mat Ishbia took basketball operations in 2025, orchestrating the Durant trade to the Suns that started the collapse of the 2021 team.

Ishbia may have to give up those basketball operations powers and let the front office construct the Suns’ roster from now on.

If anything, the Durant trade did little for the franchise except destroy the winning culture built by the 2021 squad.

Ishbia may need to let his front office sail the Suns’ ship after this season as they start their road back to winning ways.

