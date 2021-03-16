Five picks from the 2020 NBA Draft who have disappointed this season

The 2020 NBA Draft was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and was held in November as opposed to when it is usually conducted in May or June. The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards as the number 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

The rookie endured a difficult start to life in the NBA but has established himself as the starting shooting guard for the Timberwolves as the season progressed. Like Anthony Edwards, the number 2 pick, Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball, and a fellow first-round pick, Sacramento Kings' Tyrese Haliburton have steadily grown into solid players, showing glimpses of their tremendous potential.

But several 2020 NBA draft picks have failed to live up to expectations. Most have failed to establish themselves as regular starters and have hardly had an impact off the bench as well. As the 2020-21 NBA season enters its second half, we look at the five NBA Draft picks who have disappointed the most, thus far.

BREAKING: With the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves select SG Anthony Edwards out of Georgia.pic.twitter.com/qwUuw2DEI3 — Georgia Sports Now (@GASportsNow) November 19, 2020

NBA Draft 2020 picks who have disappointed the most, thus far

#1 Jalen Smith (Phoenix Suns)

Drafted 10th overall by the Phoenix Suns, Jalen Smith has failed to make any sort of impact on a young and talented roster. The rookie was a unique big man in college. He was a decent rim-protector with the ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc, but he hasn’t yet managed to cope with the intensity and the physicality of the NBA.

Jalen Smith has been one of the disappoints of the 2020 NBA Draft.

In the past month or so, Smith has played just under 11 minutes of basketball, scoring two points, and looks a long way away from being ready for the NBA. Overall, he has featured in 11 games, started none, and is averaging 1.5 points and one rebound per game. He is certainly a player capable of better performances and will be hoping for an improvement in the second half of the season.

#2 Josh Green (Dallas Mavericks)

Advertisement

Standing at 6'6”, weighing 210-pound and boasting immense athletic ability, another player who has failed to live up to a huge college reputation is Josh Green. The first-round pick is a reliable shooter and defender who has simply not gotten going for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

Josh Green has declared for the NBA draft!! pic.twitter.com/Sy9N0ENgZu — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 10, 2020

His fitness has come under scrutiny since he was picked 18th in the 2020 NBA draft. Bad luck with injuries has meant that Green has featured in only two games since the beginning of February. Overall, he is averaging 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds. He needs to be in better physical shape to be able to have a positive impact on games.

#3 Zeke Nnaji (Denver Nuggets)

Zeke Nnaji was picked 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets. He is a mobile big-man who needs to improve his stamina and intensity to have a positive impact in the NBA.

Advertisement

Zeke Nnaji was drafted by the Denver Nuggets during the 2020 NBA Draft

He has shown flashes of his brilliant three-point shooting and has registered an accuracy of more than 41%. Zeke had a terrible start to the 2020-21 NBA season and did not get enough game-time to make an impact. He has shown stark improvement in his overall shooting of late and should see his name taken off this list as the second half of the season progresses.

#2 RJ Hampton (Denver Nuggets)

Described as an athletic freak, RJ Hampton is a prolific scorer with decent playmaking abilities. He averaged 8.8 points in the NBL as an 18-year old and was expected to be one of the top prospects in the 2020 NBA draft.

RJ Hampton just detonated on Cedi Osman. Good god. pic.twitter.com/DHeckHqfpI — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 11, 2021

However, RJ Hampton has failed to become a regular starter for the Denver Nuggets and has not shown enough to be given increased game time. He is averaging 2.5 points per game, which is a disappointment, but Hampton certainly has the ability to up his game in the coming months.

#1 Onyeka Okongwu (Atlanta Hawks)

Advertisement

Drafted 6th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, Onyeka Okongwu was widely accepted as the best big man in the draft after James Wiseman. He spent one season at USC, averaging 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 1.2 steals in 30.6 minutes per game.

But this season, he has been shot-shy and poor from the 3-point zone. He needs to work on his body strength to have an impact in the NBA. While the potential is there to be seen, the Atlanta Hawks’ big man has not received enough game time to consistently show what he is capable of. Of course, his overall performances haven’t helped the cause as either