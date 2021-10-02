5 player battles to watch out for on the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season is almost here, and there will be some incredible matchups on opening night.

Starting at 7:30 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks will face the Brooklyn Nets. Right after that, the LA Lakers will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 PM EST. The NBA always does a good matchup highlighting its stars, and opening night is another example of that.

NBA Communications @NBAPR The NBA will tip off it's landmark 75th Anniversary Season on Tuesday, October 19.



On that note, here's a look at five key player battles on the opening day of the 2021-22 NBA season:

#5 Russell Westbrook (LA Lakers) vs Draymond Green, Warriors (Golden State Warriors)

Golden State Warriors NBA star Draymond Green goes up for a layup

Russell Westbrook and Draymond Green have both been to many NBA All-Star games in their careers. Even though they do not match up positionally, they play crucial roles for their respective teams. Both are the secondary or primary playmakers on any given night.

The Warriors love to run Green as a point forward in the half-court offense. That allows Stephen Curry to run off screens for open three-pointers. Since the 2015-16 season, Green has averaged more than six assists a game every season. His playmaking ability and value to the Warriors is often underrated. Green is the engine that drives the Warriors, despite his offensive mishaps.

Meanwhile, Westbrook will be playing for a fourth team in four years. For one of the league's most loved as well as hated players, this is not the best look. However, Westbrook always brings intensity and toughness that cannot be matched, no matter where he plays.

He also brings great playmaking ability, averaging over ten assists per game in five of his last six NBA seasons. With this being Westbrook's first game for the Lakers, he will look to do something special for his hometown team on opening night.

Both Green and Westbrook are similar players, in a way. Both lack outside shooting, but they play with a chip on their shoulders. They are often best used as the second ball-handler to not overwork the leading man in their respective teams. Both will need to help the main stars in their teams (more on them later) by lightening the playmaking load.

#4 Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) vs Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Milwaukee Bucks' NBA star Khris Middleton defending Brooklyn Nets's Star Kyrie Irving's shot.

Even though Kyrie Irving and Khris Middleton do not play the same position, they essentially have the same role for their respective teams. Their job is pretty much to be a bucket, and both are elite bucket getters in the NBA.

Last NBA season Irving had the most efficient campaign of his career, joining the 50-40-90 club while averaging 26.9 points per game. His career year was marred by his injury against the Bucks in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs and the Nets' acquisition of James Harden, though.

Even though many people speculated that Harden joining the team would hurt Irving's stats, it did not. Irving's averages did not take a hit after Harden joined.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton has been the Robin to Giannis Antetokounmpo Batman for the last few NBA seasons.

He has played the role of an outside scorer to help clear out the paint for Antetokounmpo. Middleton did not have a career year like Irving last NBA season, but Middleton stayed consistent, averaging 20.4 points on 41% from the three.

Middleton had some cold some nights in the playoffs, scoring only 11 points in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. But he came out hot in Game 4, dropping 40 points.

Both Irving and Middleton are not the primary scorers for their respected teams. But each man can get hot and be the top scorer for their team on their night. If one of them gets going on opening night, Bucks season-opener against the Nets will get more interesting

