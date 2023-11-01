5 players who can take over LeBron James as NBA's face

LeBron James is playing the 21st season of his NBA career. “King James” may have already lost a step or two as he will be turning 39 years old this December. After having been the face of the league for arguably the past decade or so, another superstar could take that mantle. As James’ skills and athleticism start to decline, someone could be the new face of the NBA.

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, who are a few years younger than James could be the next in line. The four-time MVP, though, could outlast them both as he is reportedly waiting for both his sons to enter the league before retiring.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The league is in safe hands when LeBron James is ready to step down. Several emerging superstars could one day become the face most synonymous with the biggest and most popular basketball league in the world.

NBA players who could supplant LeBron James as the face of the NBA

#5 Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama was called by many scouts as the best generational talent since LeBron James. The 19-year-old San Antonio Spurs rookie could one day become the face of the NBA.

Although he has had a roller-coaster start to his career in the league, most are bullish about his chances of fulfilling his potential. Many are already predicting him to be one of this season’s most impactful players on both ends of the court.

Expand Tweet

Wembanyama has a long way to go, but he may just one day become the face of the NBA.

#4 Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards may just be entering into superstardom. After three years in the league, he may be the talent that could take the Minnesota Timberwolves to the next level. Despite the presence of Karl-Anthony Towns in last year’s playoffs, the Timberwolves looked at the young guard to lead them.

Edwards’ spectacular postseason was followed up by a notable performance in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. While Team USA finished fourth, “Ant-Man” showed that could be the biggest breakout star this season.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards has the personality and skills to one day reach “King James” stature as the most popular player in the league.

#3 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic earned All-NBA selections in his last four seasons. He has been a perennial MVP contender and could one day win the award as he is about to enter the prime years of his career.

“Luka Legend” is a proven performer in the playoffs. The Slovenian loves the pressure and thrives in the biggest basketball moments. LeBron James named him his favorite player under 25 years old.

Expand Tweet

James sees a little of himself in Doncic. Perhaps the All-Star guard could be the biggest name in basketball sooner rather than later.

#2 Gianni Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s resume is arguably Hall of Fame-worthy already. He is a two-time MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year winner, a Finals MVP and an NBA champ. With Damian Lillard’s arrival in Milwaukee, he could attain bigger and more spectacular team success.

Expand Tweet

“The Greek Freak” may not be the most aesthetically pleasing player, but he gets the job done. Antetokounmpo’s personality, work ethic and international appeal could propel him to LeBron James status.

#1 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic won the MVP award before Joel Embiid broke through this season. “The Joker” had a legitimate chance of making it three straight to stamp his dominance in the NBA.

While the Michael Jordan Trophy did not go to him, he did go home with the biggest prize in the league. Jokic became a champion and won Finals MVP. He could also stay at the top for more years to come.

Expand Tweet

One knack against Jokic is his somewhat disinterest in basketball accolades. He’d rather go home to Serbia to race horses.

Still, it’s hard to argue against success. If he can sustain what he has accomplished with the Denver Nuggets for years, he may be the successor to LeBron James’ throne.