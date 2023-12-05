5 players Celtics should target in the trade market

The Boston Celtics have done great this season, especially with their new additions, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. However, they are far from perfect, as there is still room for improvement. Luckily, with the trade market drawing closer each day, the team will hope to add new players to their roster.

On FanDuel's "Run It Back," The Athletic's Shams Charania announced he finds the Celtics' late-game execution problematic. He also said the lackluster bench production, aside from Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet's performance, is something the Celtics will factor in for the trade market.

With that said, here's a look at the five players Boston should target in the trade market.

Five NBA players that the Boston Celtics should target in the trade market

5) Andre Drummond - Chicago Bulls

According to Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, Andre Drummond is a reliable and cheap option (two-year, $6 million) for the Celtics. He could add more rebounds to their bench's frontcourt unit. With the trade rumblings happening with the Chicago Bulls, Boston could request a Drummond trade.

In his 15th season, Drummond averages 5.8 points (52.7% shooting) and 6.5 rebounds per game.

4) Delon Wright - Washington Wizards

A defensive backup point guard would bode well for Boston, considering they are second in defensive ratings (108.2). Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley mentioned that Delon Wright is a guard who prides himself on the defensive end. Wright is a serviceable player coming off the bench who can make things happen with the second unit.

This season, Wright is averaging 5.0 points (36.7% shooting, including 36.4% from 3-point range) and 4.4 assists per game.

3) Precious Achiuwa - Toronto Raptors

Boston has always wanted to acquire a player who can bolster the second unit's frontcourt despite getting decent production from Luke Kornet. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley included the Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa as an ideal trade target. He is best known for his constant energy on the court and has the length and athleticism to back it up.

In his third season with the Raptors, he posts 7.3 points (43.2% shooting) and 6.1 rebounds per game.

2) OG Anunoby - Toronto Raptors

Listed second on the list is another Raptors player, OG Anunoby. Sam Hauser has been stellar for the Celtics with his marksmanship from beyond the arc and serviceable defense. However, adding Anunoby to this Boston team would make them a nightmare of a squad to score against, as per Hardwood Houdini's Andrew Hughes.

In the 16 games he played this season, Anunoby is putting up 14.6 points (46.3% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range) and 4.1 rebounds per game.

1) Alex Caruso - Chicago Bulls

Lastly, Alex Caruso's name has been mentioned alongside DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine regarding possible trade conversations around the league. Caruso remains one of the most versatile defenders in the game and could be a valuable asset for Boston, as per Clutch Points' Diego Vergel de Dios.

With some teams wanting to acquire the defensive guard, the Celtics should be involved in the race.

This season, Caruso is averaging 9.7 points (54.0% shooting, including 47.7% from 3-point range) and 3.3 rebounds per game.