5 players Dallas Mavericks could target before the NBA trade deadline

The Dallas Mavericks are a piece away from becoming a legitimate threat in the West.

In the 2020 NBA playoffs, the Dallas Mavericks successfully ended their postseason drought that had their players vacationing when the top eight seeds were competing for the ultimate prize in the competition.

Fast forward to 2021, and the Dallas Mavericks have been tearing it up under their new floor general Luka Doncic. More good news comes in the light of Kristaps Porzingis returning to the fold. Both players have talent and youth on their side, which ia a requisite for a title contender.

However, the Dallas Mavericks need to add a few players to roster to bolster their chances of a deep postseason run this year. On that note, let us have a look at five such players the Dallas Mavericks should target before the trade deadline.

Five players Dallas Mavericks should target before the trade deadline

The Dallas Mavericks have been audacious with their roster moves in recent years and are reaping the benefits this season, as two of the brightest young NBA stars are wearing their jerseys. However, the goal is to win the NBA championship but reaching that pinnacle would require not only more pieces but the right ones too.

Luka Doncic has already proven that he can carry the team on his shoulders and won't back down against any opponent. If Mark Cuban can work his magic and add one more All-Star-caliber player to the roster, the Dallas Mavericks could be on their way to the NBA Final.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could arrive at the Dallas Mavericks before the transfer deadline.

#1 Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Bradley Beal shoots in front of Devin Booker .

Trade rumors around Bradley Beal have been doing the rounds this season, as the Washington Wizards have failed to get their act together. The James Harden blockbuster trade should be ample motivation for other teams to look at their roster and make a move before the trade deadline in March.

In this regard, one big move for the Dallas Mavericks this season could be launching their own blockbuster trade by adding Bradley Beal to their team, which would create a new big three in the league.

Beal signed a two-year extension with the Wizards in 2019 and could become a free agent next season if he chooses to opt out.

Now that James Harden has been traded, Wizards guard Bradley Beal is the next star that teams around the NBA are targeting. This episode of The Void breaks down the state of the trade market, Washington's struggles, and Beal's value.



Full video here: https://t.co/BuXvTmXao4 pic.twitter.com/Kbk0a82zs8 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 14, 2021

Beal is playing the best basketball of his career and could virtually transform the Dallas Mavericks into a top contender with his prolific scoring abilities. Stranger things have happened in the NBA, but this move remains in the realms of possible moves for the Dallas Mavericks front office this campaign.

#2 Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Zach LaVine shoots a three against the Portland Trail Blazers

Zach LaVine was profiled as an athletic wing player who could razzle-dazzle with acrobatic finishes to the rim. However, he has proven to be so much more this season, as he is averaging 28.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 12 games thus far. \

LaVine will become a free agent at the end of the season, and that could act as a catalyst for the Chicago Bulls to trade him now.

The Dallas Mavericks, among other teams, have inquired about the trade availability of Zach LaVine, via @KevinOConnorNBA. pic.twitter.com/MiZHgN7LNx — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 12, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks could offer a tempting deal for the 25-year-old, so sending LaVine to a Western Conference team should work well for the Chicago Bulls.

Zach would be a great fit in the Dallas Mavericks system and could become the third scoring option in the team behind Luka Doncic and KP. His high-flying capabilities and raw energy could go a long way in seven-game series in the postseason.