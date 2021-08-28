5 players who deserve a higher overall rating than 96 on NBA 2K22

When Kevin Durant found out that he was given a 96 overall in the latest NBA 2K22 game, he commented that he deserved a 99 due to his all-round abilities. He currently shares the accolade of being the highest rated player on NBA 2K22 alongside LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Over the years, the NBA 2K series has implemented slight changes in their rating parameters. However, an overall of as high as 99 was common until the NBA 2K14 game. In recent years, LeBron has been the highest-rated overall player, with overalls of 97 and 98 also being given since the NBA 2K18 game.

In this article, we look at five players who could easily have received a rating higher than 96 in NBA 2K22:

The Top 10 Players in 2K22 ⭐



Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/BEfMn7xkBk — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

NBA 2K22: 5 Players who deserve a rating of more than 96

Apart from LeBron and Kevin Durant, a range of other modern NBA players arguably did enough to warrant an overall of more than 96. This includes both Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two of the most gifted players the league has ever seen.

Regardless, the following five players probably deserved an overall of more than 96:

#5 Nikola Jokic – 95

First and foremost, Nikola Jokic won the 2021 MVP award after putting in career-best numbers in a variety of categories. He averaged more than 26 points per game with 10.8 rebounds and more than 8 assists and still finds himself with an overall of 95.

A few NBA 2K22 (@NBA2K) ratings have dropped (no Lakers, unfortunately):



Kevin Durant - 96

Giannis - 96

Steph Curry - 96

Nikola Jokic - 95

Luka - 94

Khris Middleton - 88

Jrue Holiday - 85



Some more players could have ratings drop throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/NyUg2N5G0C — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) August 18, 2021

What is surprising is the fact that Nikola Jokic had the exact same overall of 95 in NBA 2K21 as well. Hence, his performances over the past year have not been reflected in his overall. Jokic will be itching for the season to start so that he can get his overall increased from the current 95.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo – 96

Giannis Antetokounmpo has sealed his legendary status with the Milwaukee Bucks after deciding to stay and lead them to their first championship in 51 years. He has staked his claim as the best interior scorer in the NBA and is also a lockdown defender who can guard the opposition’s best players.

Giannis won the championship and has been rewarded with an overall of 96 in NBA 2K22

In a nutshell, it appears to be his 3-point shooting that has resulted in an overall of just 96, as he had the same rating last year as well. Giannis easily deserved an upgrade of at least 97, and is another player who might see his NBA 2K22 overall upgraded as the season commences.

