5 players with highest catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage in 2023-24 NBA season

Veterans Kevin Durant and Kyle Lowry lead the pack for the highest catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage this 2023-24 NBA season. According to NBA University, Durant, who has been scintillating for the Phoenix Suns this season, has been shooting a 56% clip the minute he finds the ball passed to him when he is beyond the arc. Lowry ties with the forward with the same percentage.

Taking third place is Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry with 54.8% while RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) is fourth with 52.4%. Rounding up at the fifth is San Antonio Spurs' Cedi Osman with 52.3%.

It's worth noting that Durant and Lowry's catch-and-shoot percentage has also played a key role in the team's recent performances. The Suns have won five of their last games, while the Miami Heat have been on a sizzling 8-0 run after a shaky start.

On that note, here's a look at the top five players with the highest catch-and-shoot percentage this 2023-24 NBA season, and how they have fared from 3-point land:

#5. Cedi Osman (San Antonio Spurs)

Coming off the bench, Cedi Osman has been crucial from 3-point range for the Spurs this season. The Turkish forward is averaging 8.3 points this season.

He's shooting 44.4% of his 3s this season and he's efficiently nailing 52.3% of the shots with a quick catch-and-shoot. The Spurs are 33.7% from beyond the arc this season and placed 13th in the league.

#4. RJ Barrett (New York Knicks)

The Knicks are one of the teams whose 3-point shooting percentage has greatly increased. Last year, they were 32.7%, and this season, they have seen a sharp rise and shooting 37.2% to tie with the Warriors.

Adding to the contribution is RJ Barrett, with 52.4% in catch-and-shoot efficiency, and has been shooting at a healthy 49.0% to keep the Knicks as one of the top 10 teams with better perimeter shooting.

#3 Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

After revolutionizing 3-point shooting, it's a surprise to see Stephen Curry at No. 3 on the list and not at the top. The sharpshooter has been shooting 3s at 43.9% and his catch-and-shoot percentage at 54.8% is the third-best in the league.

With Curry, the shooting gets more clinical as the regular season progresses, and the rankings will surely change by the end of the regular season.

#2 Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat)

Kyle Lowry is tied with Kevin Durant with a 56.1% catch-and-shoot percentage from downtown. This NBA regular season, the guard is shooting 46.9% of his 3s and his last five games have seen him shoot at 52.2% — a better clip that has played a part in Miami's rich run this season.

Overall, Lowry is notching up 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists from his 14 games this season.

#1 Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

Kevin Durant is playing at an MVP level this season averaging 31.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. The 35-year-old has been dishing out 52.2% from beyond the arc and has a catch-and-shoot efficiency of 56.1% this NBA season.

The Suns are placed 14th in 3-point percentage, and with Devin Booker chipping in, expect an upward climb in the days to come.