5 players to keep an eye on in the Brooklyn Nets’ training camp and pre-season

The Brooklyn Nets are considered by many as the heavy favorites to win the 2021-22 NBA championship. With the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets could potentially be a historic offense that would lay to waste the rest of the league. Despite Irving’s possible unavailability due to health and safety protocols imposed by New York City, the team is still the odds-on bet to win it all this coming season.

With training camp open and the preseason just around the bend, the Brooklyn Nets are going to be incorporating new players and monitoring others who have just recovered from recent injuries. The 82-game season can grind to pieces the title aspirations of any team. Brooklyn will need the full roster to survive a grueling regular season and then hopefully let things go from there with a healthy lineup for the postseason.

Training Camp starts TODAY.



Training camp and pre-season could help Brooklyn Nets fans get a clear picture of the status and potential of some of the players on the roster.

Brooklyn Nets players who could significantly contribute to the team's title hopes

#5 Nicolas Claxton, the unexpected force in the middle

Nicolas Claxton slams the ball in this NBA action.

Nicolas Claxton could emerge as the X-Factor of the Brooklyn Nets. Aldridge, Griffin and Millsap are skilled and talented. However, they are no longer spring chickens and have had serious injuries in the past. Claxton, who averaged 6.6 PPG and 5.2 RPG last season, could man the middle provided that he adds more bulk and muscle to his frame. A stronger and bigger Claxton in training camp could portend exciting times for Nets fans.

As it stands, the frontcourt depth is great for the Brooklyn Nets. But as a long and grinding season could mess up the best-laid plans, Nicolas Claxton could suddenly find himself the X-Factor of the Nets’ interior force.

#4 Cam Thomas’ development

Cam Thomas after being drafted by the Brooklyn Nets.

One of the best scorers of the last NBA draft was picked by the Nets 27th overall. The scoring prowess was evident in the Summer League where he normed 24 PPG. What was most impressive about his performance was how clutch he was in close games. Although it was just the Summer League, it is very clear that the Brooklyn Nets have yet another scorer who can light it up fast.

Nets G Cam Thomas and Kings G Davion Mitchell were named summer league Co-MVPs. Thomas: 27 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 2.0 APG. Mitchell: 10.8 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 5.8 APG



Mitchell: 10.8 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 5.8 APG



Mitchell: 10.8 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 5.8 APG

Cam Thomas might not see much action this season if things go to plan. However, Kyrie Irving’s situation and potential injuries to ball handlers could open up opportunities for him. It would be interesting to see how Thomas handles point guard duties in training camp and pre-season as Harden and Irving are slowly brought into game shape.

