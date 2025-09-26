The LA Lakers are seen to be one of the contenders in the stacked Western Conference next season. The team has reloaded during the offseason, adding DeAndre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia, among others, to add depth, size, and defensive prowess in the season.

However, there are still other player targets that can be added to the Lakers next season. With the Lakers' current draft capital, which consists of their own first-round picks in 2026, 2028, and 2030, the team could snag some of the best role players in the league and add more firepower for next season.

Here are five players the Lakers could target:

5 players LA Lakers should absolutely trade draft capital for

1.Derrick White

The Boston Celtics could be on a gap year this season as they wait for their injured star Jayson Tatum to recover from a torn Achilles. With the Celtics' current situation, the Lakers could swoop in and snag Derrick White, one of Boston's most reliable role players.

White would add depth and versatility to the backcourt for the Lakers, while giving Luka Doncic and LeBron James an extra ball handler next season.

As seen in the Celtics' 2024 NBA championship run, White can provide winning plays whenever the game requires them for any squad.

2. Bam Adebayo

Since trading Jimmy Butler last season, the Miami Heat are at a crossroads of building around their remaining assets or tearing their roster up to rebuild. If the franchise decides the latter, the Lakers should immediately snatch Bam Adebayo.

Adebayo would fill the Lakers' need in the frontcourt, which includes rim protection and rebounding. Adebayo can also be a valuable offensive player, especially around Doncic and James, both of whom were superb facilitators.

Adebayo is the type of player that would lift any franchise to championship status, and the Lakers should not waste time snagging him if he becomes available.

3. Lauri Markannen

Adding Lauri Markannen to the Lakers would not only set the team up for success with the remaining time LeBron James has with the team, but also allow them to build their future around two European studs alongside Doncic.

Markannen has not been in an ideal situation with the Utah Jazz in the past two years as they foundered at the bottom of the standings.

A trade for Markannen would force the Lakers to give up their empty trade assets and bet on their future with the Finnish star and Doncic. That bet is believed to be worth the risk.

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

For the first time in about eight years, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on his own, playing without a co-star in Milwaukee. For someone who is eager to gain his second championship, his current situation is far from ideal.

If he decides to force his way out of the Bucks, the Lakers should pounce on the situation, as a pairing of him and Doncic would set the franchise up for success for the next decade.

A trade for Giannis would put the Lakers among the top contenders in the West for the foreseeable future, creating a potential dynasty in LA.

5. Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler was not extended by the Jazz following two impressive seasons. That makes him a trade candidate and a possible addition to the Lakers.

Kessler would provide the team with a proven rim protector and a rim runner who can jive well with Doncic.

At 24 years old, Kessler remains young and could be a foundational piece for the Lakers' future.

