The LA Lakers are one of the teams yet to make a move ahead of the trade deadline, and as the clock winds down to Feb. 8 at noon, there is a certain amount of intrigue involved around who the Purple and Gold could sign. LA's offerings are quite clear — D'Angelo Russell and their 2029 first-round pick.

Barring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt, the rest of the players could land themselves on the block if the team does indeed find a third superstar who is well at an All-Star level. For that matter, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and even the outside chance of landing Kyrie Irving seem to be a no-go at this stage.

However, the Lakers have some options that they can explore, and here are five players they can still sign on trade deadline day.

5 players LA Lakers can sign on NBA Trade Deadline Day

#5. Bruce Brown Jr. (Toronto Raptors)

Stats: 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists (46.9 FG%, 35.0 3P%)

Over the last few days, the Lakers-Bruce Brown trade talks have cooled off relatively, but that's no reason to believe that the trade move is off the table. The guard is having another fruitful season and after he was dealt to the Toronto Raptors as part of the trade that sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, the 27-year-old was one of the targets the Lakers have had in their crosshairs.

Brown is a solid player for any team staking a claim for a playoff berth, His two-way play and his versatility make him a great secondary playmaking option — one the Lakers can use right now. The question is whether the Lakers will want to give in to the Raptors' demands of an FRP for the guard.

#4. Dorian Finney-Smith (Brooklyn Nets)

Stats: 9.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 1.4 apg (41.2 FG%, 38.3 3P%)

Dorian Finney-Smith has been one of the players on the Lakers radar. The forward has been in consideration given Jarred Vanderbilt's latest injury. Much like the latter, Finney-Smith is a defensive forward who provides ample spacing and is aggressive on the rebounds. His 3-and-D skills will be of value to LA.

They will have to outbeat other teams as the forward is also linked to the Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, OKC Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and the Sacramento Kings. According to Basketball-Reference, he has one more year remaining on his contract ($14,924,167 salary in 2024-25) along with a 2025-26 player option ($15,378,480).

#3. Royce O'Neale (Brooklyn Nets)

Stats: 7.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.8 apg (38.8 FG%, 36.6 3P%)

Much like Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale is not a player who will have a substantial impact on the offense, but he does what a defensive forward would do best by helping with spacing. A reliable 3-and-D wing, O'Neale can be a defensive threat when he is on the floor and a great locker room presence. He just might be one of the role players the Lakers can use to run the secondary unit.

#2. Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors)

Stats: 13.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg and 6.2 apg (44.2 FG%, 34.6 3P%)

Dennis Schroder just might reunite with the Lakers for a third time with the franchise. The German guard was linked with Brown Jr. as one of the potential trade targets. He's spent his season so far with the Raptors, averaging 13.6 ppg and 6.2 apg.

Last season, he was instrumental for the Lakers even with the addition of Russell in the ranks. They can have a backup point guard who can play pesky defense and has ample experience playing alongside James and Davis. His continuity and chemistry will bode well for the side that's gunning for a playoff side.

#1. Dejounte Murray (Atlanta Hawks)

Stats: 21.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 5.2 apg (46.6 FG%, 37.0 3P%)

LA was one of the two teams making a beeline for Dejounte Murray ahead of the trade deadline along with the Utah Jazz. While it is surprising that there is a lack of offers for Murray, the trade deadline activity gets more buzz on the final day and that is the most expected outcome at the time of writing.

The initial offer of Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, the 2029 first-round pick (preferably protected) and additional draft compensation is what has been doing the rounds when it comes to acquiring Murray known for his aggressive offensive and consistent playmaking.

