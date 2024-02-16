5 players leading the 2024 NBA All-Star MVP odds ft. Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum & more

Perhaps the most prestigious accolade of the annual All-Star weekend is the NBA All-Star MVP Award. After Kobe Bryant died unexpectedly, the NBA decided to honor him by renaming the award after him. Bryant is also tied for the most All-Star MVP at four with Bob Pettit.

This season, several of the league's bright young stars have a shot at winning the NBA All-Star game Kobe Bryant MVP award. Here are the top five players who have a shot at winning it.

5 players leading the 2024 NBA All-Star MVP odds

#5. Anthony Edwards (+1000)

Anthony Edwards

If we were to ask Anthony Edwards, he might say this is his first official All-Star nod. He doesn't think that his selection last year counts as he was selected as one of the replacements for the injured All-Stars.

He is one of the reserves this season and could already be poised to make a big splash. Oddsmakers favor him as the fifth most likely to win the NBA All-Star MVP award based on his stellar play this season.

#4. Steph Curry (+800)

Steph Curry

Steph Curry missed out on being an All-Star starter this season after finishing third in the voting. Regardless, he was still selected as a reserve for his consistent stellar play, which might as well be the only thing keeping the Golden State Warriors afloat.

Despite being a reserve, he is expected to have a decent shot at becoming the MVP of the All-Star game. This is thanks to his ability to get buckets at will through the most exciting ways.

#3. Jayson Tatum (+800)

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum's extremely high regard for Kobe Bryant is well-documented. As such, it would be fitting for him to win the award named after his idol.

Tatum was last year's All-Star game MVP after coming away with a double-double consisting of 55 points and 10 rebounds. There's no reason to think he won't have another big game as he continues chasing after Kobe's legacy.

#2. LeBron James (+700)

LeBron James

LeBron James has been breaking so many records lately, and he might go for one more at this year's All-Star game. He has three NBA All-Star MVP awards and is one away from tying Bryant and Pettit.

The 39-year-old star has some tough competition for the award this season. However, he remains one of the league's top talents and could give fans a performance worthy of his fourth NBA All-Star MVP.

#1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (+600)

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another great season, averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. For the most part, the "Greek Freak" has looked unstoppable, even when defenses are trying to contain him.

If he's doing that in games where defense is being played, imagine how much of an impact he could have in a game that typically doesn't have any defense. He is favored to be the most likely NBA All-Star MVP this year, and if he does win, it would be his second.