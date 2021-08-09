5 players who have led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage in multiple seasons

Three-point shooting has become an NBA trend that is now acknowledged as the most important aspect of nearly all offensive systems in the league. Of course, we've now seen two teams win the last couple of NBA championships without shooting lights out, but the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks' 3-point threat was adequate enough to succeed.

Shooters are in high demand for any contending team in the NBA, as the last few offseasons have proven. Great shooters will definitely find a roster spot in the NBA, even if they struggle defensively or are one-dimensional athletes.

Who has led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage multiple times?

In this article, we will take a look at great 3-point shooters that have graced the NBA. Although the most recent leaders in 3-point shooting percentage have been high-volume shooters, there are many from past decades in the NBA that were just as efficient, even with smaller sample sizes.

We give you the five NBA players who have led the league in 3-point shooting percentage multiple times in their careers.

Note: there has not been a Hall-of-Famer who has led the NBA in 3-point percentage so far.

#5 Joe Harris

Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets.

Joe Harris is the reigning 3-point shooting percentage champion, as the Brooklyn Nets' sniper led the NBA in three-point field-goal percentage in the 2020-21 season with a whopping 47.5%, the highest since the 2009-10 campaign.

Harris has now led the NBA in 3-point shooting twice in his career. He led the league in 3-point percentage in the 2018-19 campaign after making 47.4% of his threes for Brooklyn.

He is the latest member of the five-man list of players to lead the league in 3-point percentage multiple times. Harris is a 43.8% shooter from distance throughout his career, putting him third in the all-time list provisionally.

#4 Jason Kapono

Forward Jason Kapono #72 of the Philadelphia 76ers on November 30, 2009.

Jason Kapono played in the NBA from 2003 to 2012. Interestingly, he was the Cleveland Cavaliers' second pick of the 2003 NBA Draft (31st overall) after LeBron James.

Kapono went on to play for six teams in his NBA career and led the NBA in three-point percentage twice, with the Miami Heat in the 2006-07 NBA season (after becoming an NBA champion in 2006) and with the Toronto Raptors the following campaign.

He is one of just two players to have led the league in 3-point percentage in consecutive seasons. Kapono's career 3-point shooting is 43.4%, the sixth-best in NBA history (2.1 attempts per game).

