5 players most likely to make a statement in the 2024 NBA playoffs

The 2024 NBA playoffs commence on Saturday, with ample intriguing storylines developing.

Several lower-seeded teams seemingly have legitimate chances to shake up the playoff bracket, with some even being favored to win their matchups. Meanwhile, a few of the league's top up-and-coming young teams will attempt to live up to their regular-season success in their first playoff appearances.

Additionally, many of the NBA's top stars have opportunities to make individual playoff statements. Whether that's by shedding their "playoff-choker" labels or cementing their placement among the league's hierarchy, plenty is at stake.

On that note, below are five players poised to make emphatic statements in this year's playoffs.

5 players poised to make 2024 NBA playoff statements

#5. Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton

Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers shocked the NBA world early in the season with their in-season tournament run. While they have since lost some momentum, the sixth-seeded Pacers (47-35) still enter the playoffs with the league's No. 2-ranked offensive rating (120.5).

Meanwhile, they face a favorable first-round matchup against a third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks team (49-33) that they beat 4-1 in their season series. Haliburton thrived in those five games, averaging 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 3.0 3-pointers per game on 53.2% shooting.

Furthermore, Milwaukee lost eight of 11 games to close the season and will be without superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) to start the playoffs.

So, if Haliburton can channel his early-season magic, he should have a good chance of securing a playoff series victory in his first postseason appearance.

#4. Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant

Over the last several years, Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant has faced heavy criticism for consistently switching teams to no avail. However, this year, he faces slightly less pressure than usual, as the Suns (49-33) are the Western Conference's sixth seed.

Meanwhile, Phoenix has an ideal matchup against the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26). Minnesota leads the NBA in defensive rating (108.4) but often struggles to match up offensively against teams with elite offensive star power.

The Suns swept the Timberwolves 3-0 in their season series. So, despite being 35, Durant could elevate his reputation by eliminating a team that finished a game behind the first seed.

#3. Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid was the NBA's overwhelming MVP favorite early in the season. However, the reigning MVP's 29-game absence after undergoing left knee meniscus surgery in February made him ineligible to win. It also dropped the Sixers (47-35) to seventh in the Eastern Conference, as they went just 11-18 without him.

Fortunately for Philly, it matches up against a second-seeded New York Knicks team (50-32) in Round 1 missing star forward Julius Randle (shoulder).

If victorious, the Sixers will face the winner of Milwaukee and Indiana's first-round series in Round 2. As noted, the Bucks face uncertainty surrounding Antetokounmpo's status. Meanwhile, the Pacers will likely be happy winning one playoff series in their first postseason appearance since 2020.

So, despite not having homecourt advantage, this year could mark Embiid's best chance to guide the Sixers to their first conference finals berth since 2001. Doing so would likely alleviate some of the criticism surrounding the seven-time All-Star's postseason shortcomings.

#2. Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic

After missing last year's playoffs, superstar guard Luka Doncic's fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks (50-32) have a prime opportunity to make a deep playoff run.

The Mavericks match up against the fourth-seeded LA Clippers (51-31) in Round 1, whose superstar forward Kawhi Leonard's status (knee) remains in question.

So, the stage is set for Dallas to knock off LA and potentially take on the No.1-seeded OKC Thunder (57-25) in Round 2. OKC has a glaring lack of playoff experience, with three of its starters set to make their postseason debuts.

Thus, Doncic, the league's leading scorer (33.9 ppg), could use the Thunder's inexperience against them to secure his second career conference finals appearance.

The 25-year-old also has an opportunity to surpass Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan (33.4 ppg) for first place on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring average leaderboard. Doncic enters the playoffs sitting second on the list (32.5 ppg) through 28 career playoff games.

#1. Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic

Entering the playoffs, belief is growing that superstar center Nikola Jokic's second-seeded Denver Nuggets (57-25) may be vulnerable in the stacked West. Some have even pegged the seventh-seeded LA Lakers (47-35) to give the defending champs trouble in Round 1.

However, the two-time MVP dominated last year's playoffs, averaging 30.0 ppg, 13.5 rpg and 9.5 apg on 54.8% shooting over 20 games. If he can replicate last year's dominance and win back-to-back NBA titles, it would likely quiet any doubts about his status as the league's top player.

