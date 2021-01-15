5 players Milwaukee Bucks could target before the NBA trade deadline

The Brooklyn Nets have put the league on notice with the blockbuster trade of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

James Harden will now reunite with his former teammate Kevin Durant as they endeavor to take over the Eastern Conference after the Nets landed him. This is bad news for the Milwaukee Bucks as their top spot in the East will now be challenged by the immensely powerful trio of Durant, Harden, and Irving.

The Bucks had an underwhelming performance in the 2020 NBA playoffs, losing 4-1 to the Miami Heat, but they were able to re-sign their reigning league MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks scrambled in the offseason in an attempt to bring in the right talent. Milwaukee acquired All-Star guard Jrue Holiday, who is one of the top two-way players in the league today. In addition, the Bucks also added D.J. Augustin, Bobby Portis, Torrey Craig, Bryn Forbes, and Pat Connaughton.

Five players the Milwaukee Bucks should target before the NBA trade deadline

While these roster moves were respectable at that time, they don't look good enough to tackle the offensive juggernaut that is the Brooklyn Nets when they come knocking during the postseason. The Milwaukee Bucks will need to get aggressive this season and get more talent on their team to match up with the new sheriff in the East.

On that note, let's take a look at five players the Milwaukee Bucks could target before the NBA trade deadline.

#1 Richaun Holmes

Richaun Holmes is guarded by Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets

Richaun Holmes is one of the prime candidates for the Milwaukee Bucks to pursue before the trade deadline. Holmes would bolster their front line as a backup center and will add more depth to their rotations.

Richaun Holmes getting the party started early! pic.twitter.com/FULnd3EM2r — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) January 9, 2021

The Bucks let go of Robin Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova in the offseason, leaving Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis to carry the load on the defensive end of the floor.

This season has already proven that anything can happen between now and the postseason. Teams with championship aspirations require more players as backups. Richaun Holmes is having a solid season for the Kings, averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 11 games.

#2 Alec Burks

Alec Burks of the New York Knicks defends against T.J. McConnell of the Indiana Pacers

Alec Burks is a reliable scorer who could come behind Khris Middleton and give the Bucks more offensive power in their second unit. While the Bucks are loaded in the backcourt with prolific guards, they certainly have room for improvement behind Middleton.

Alec Burks with 15 at half, 4/5 from deep! Loving his play early this season! pic.twitter.com/HAm8Fxoyay — Knicks King👑 (@king_knicks) December 28, 2020

The move would help the Bucks during crucial games which could see their star players in foul trouble or sitting out due to the league's health and safety protocols. Having someone like Burks come in and contribute on both ends of the floor could be the X-Factor they need this season.