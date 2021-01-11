5 players New York Knicks could target before the NBA trade deadline

The New York Knicks are off to one of their better starts in the NBA but don't have all the necessary pieces to bring them back to relevance in the Eastern Conference.

Over the years, the New York Knicks' front office has made some questionable moves that have left the franchise's fans disappointed. However, the New York Knicks seem to be heading in the right direction this campaign, as they hired new coach Tom Thibodeau, whose presence is already doing wonders.

Five players the New York Knicks should target before the NBA trade deadline

The New York Knicks spent the off-season signing players to one-year deals to keep some room to manoeuvre for potential trades this season.

With the New York Knicks performing at a high level this year, their management could see more suitors come in for talks that could lead to blockbuster deals which benefits all parties.

The New York Knicks possess enough draft capital and impressive players for switching things up and landing the right players to help them as they rebuild from the ground up.

On that note, let's take a look at five players the New York Knicks could target before the trade deadline.

#1 Demar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans

The New York Knicks could target Demar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs this season. He has admittedly been on the outs with his place in San Antonio and is looking for a new team, as his contract is coming to an end.

The former four-time NBA All-Star is one of the best players in the league. He can solidify the New York Knicks roster by joining RJ Barrett in the backcourt to put on a fireworks display with their offense.

DeRozan has a career average of over 20 points on 45% shooting from the floor. He was an integral part of the successful Toronto Raptors' side for many years before heading to the San Antonio Spurs.

#2 Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls vs Portland Trail Blazers

Zach LaVine has been on fire this season and is on the radar of many teams vying for his services.

He is displaying his skills as a scorer and has been lighting up opponents from the floor. He is a former slam dunk champion and brings athleticism to help the New York Knicks on a nightly basis.

The New York Knicks could be one of the best places for LaVine to groom into an All-Star player. Under coach Tom Thibodeau, he would be able to spread his wings and develop an all-around game and contributing in the rebuilding of the team.