5 players with most points off the bench in NBA history

Bench contributions in the NBA have been more pivotal with every passing game, and the ongoing 2023-24 season has seen some solid performances from some of the stars who have played their part in chipping in with crucial performances. Whether it's Malik Monk for the Sacramento Kings or Austin Reaves for the LA Lakers, there have been players who have been impactful even if they are not part of the starting unit.

Over the years, the world has witnessed rare games where even Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird made the list of most points by a player off the bench. The three-time NBA champion was a force as the team's sixth-man option. And amid the ongoing 2023-24 season, here is a look at the five players with the most points coming off the bench in league history.

5 players with the most points coming off the bench in NBA history

#5 Ricky Pierce - 9,513 points

In his 16 seasons, Ricky Pierce has 700 appearances and he scored a whopping 9,513 points averaging 13.6 points in roughly 22 minutes per game.

He was a journeyman in the league playing for the San Diego Clippers, Seattle Supersonics, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, and Milwaukee Bucks. He won the Sixth Man of the Year twice and was also named an All-Star.

#4 Eddie Johnson - 9,569 points

The Sacramento Kings, formerly called the Kansas City Kings drafted Eddie Johnson as the 29th overall pick in the 1981 NBA Draft. The prolific shooter made a case for himself as one of the lethal scorers to make a splash off the bench in the NBA.

His decorated 18-year career in the league saw him become a 2x All-Star. Of the 10,163 career points, Johnson made 9,689 of them coming off the bench

#3 Dell Curry - 11,147 points

Dell Curry, the father of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was a known face in the NBA. He started just 99 times in his seasoned 16-year career and played 1,083 games. He dropped 11,147 points off the bench in his grand tally of 12,670 career points.

He was a three-point wizard as he made 40% of his shots from beyond the arc when he came off the bench. He plied his trade for the Bucks, Hornets, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Toronto Raptors.

#2 Jamal Crawford - 11,279 points

Jamal Crawford is regarded as one of the iconic sixth men in league history. He is only one of two players to win a record three Sixth Man of the Year trophies and recorded 11,279 points in 894 appearances off the bench.

Crawford, played in 1,327 games in his NBA career, starting in 433 games. He started coming off the bench in 2009. He made 12.6 points in 25.3 minutes per game. He won the Sixth Man with the LA Clippers twice and once with the Atlanta Hawks.

#1 Lou Willams - 13,396 points

Lou Williams was a relentless offensive machine off the bench since his third season in the NBA. He tied Jamal Crawford's record of three Sixth Man of the Year awards in the 2018-19 season.

In 2019, he surpassed Dell Curry's points scored off the bench and has now scored 13,396 points. He announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the league, with his record intact.