5 players with the most points per game in Olympics 2021 Men's Basketball

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's basketball competition has come to an end, with Team USA showing their dominance in yet another international competition. Although they lost to the French team in the group stage,

Kevin Durant ensured an encore didn't happen as he led the USA to a fourth-straight gold medal at the Olympics. It was a close final matchup, as Team USA managed to win by just five points.

Meanwhile, Team Australia showed no mercy to the potential dark horse in the competition, as they manhandled Slovenia to win the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

With international basketball being a bit more physical than the NBA, players did not explode for 40 or 50-point games. Nevertheless, a few players put on a show in the Tokyo Olympics, getting on the score sheet as frequently as possible.

Surprisingly, many of the hotshots in world basketball did not make the list. Durant ended the Tokyo Olympics 2020 one spot shy of the top five players with the most points per game.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players with the best point averages in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's basketball competition.

#5 Jordan Nwora - 21 points per game

Jordan Nwora (#33) of Team Nigeria

Jordan Nwora made an appearance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for Team Nigeria. Many people had high expectations for the vibrant team that took down Team USA in an exhibition match days before the Olympics.

Unfortunately, Team Nigeria crashed out in the group stage, but not before Nwora went on a scoring fest to show what a great shot he is. In the three group stage matches Nigeria played, the 2021 NBA champion averaged 21 points per game.

The reason his display was impressive is because he was not a starter for team Nigeria. Although he had a slow start in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with ten points against Team Australia in his first game, Nwora exploded for 33 points against Germany in his second outing.

Nwora is back with the Milwaukee Bucks and will participate in the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League.

#4 Rui Hachimura - 22.3 points per game

Rui Hachimura (#8) of Team Japan

Rui Hachimura came into the Tokyo Olympics 2020 off a decent run in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Although the Washington Wizards were eliminated in the first round, Hachimura showed bursts of brilliance and was the main benefactor of Russell Westbrook's dimes.

Team Japan, though, had a disappointing run in the Tokyo Olympics, as they were eliminated in the group stage. However, Hachimura was a bright spark for the team, averaging 22.3 points per game.

Japan were in the group of death and failed to register a win. Spain, Slovenia and Argentina comfortably thrashed them, with all three teams progressing to the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics men's basketball competition.

