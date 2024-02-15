5 players who received biggest rating boost since NBA 2K24 release ft. Victor Wembanyama & more.

The best part of new sports video games like NBA 2K24 is that they allow rosters to be updated daily to track in-season transactions. With NBA 2K, players can also be updated to match how they perform this season. This is especially true with rookies.

Some players have already received a February ratings boost, with plenty of youngsters impressing and increasing their stock from their rookie projections.

Other established players have seen a revitalization in their careers, while some young players have taken a second-year leap. Let’s look at which star players have seen the biggest jump in their NBA 2K24 rating since earlier in the season as the NBA enters the All-Star break.

This list does not account for lesser-known, younger players who are getting boosts in ratings after getting unexpected playing time on bad teams like the Memphis Grizzlies.

Five star players with biggest rise in NBA 2K24 ratings

#5 - Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets (82 OVR)

Brandon Miller

Miller is rising up the rating after being a 79 overall just months ago. He is averaging 23.5 points per game in February and is quieting those who doubted taking him second in the 2023 NBA draft.

At the beginning of the month, Miller scored more than 30 points on back-to-back nights in losses against the Indiana Pacers and LA Lakers. He continues to impress and will be the co-star to LaMelo Ball as Charlotte builds towards the future.

#4 - Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (89 OVR)

Victor Wembanyama

The first overall pick of the draft has lived up to the hype. Wembanyama just recorded a triple-double with blocks. In a win against the Toronto Raptors, he posted a stat line with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. He is a two-way force and affects both ends, and his recent performances have boosted his rating from 87 just a couple of months ago.

#3 - Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors (73 OVR)

Gradey Dick

Dick has been one of the brighter rookies this season and has shown flashes recently when given more opportunities in the Toronto lineup. He has bumped up his scoring to 10.3 ppg this month, including 22 points in 30 minutes in a loss to the Pelicans. His NBA 2K24 went up four points with the latest update.

#2 - Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets (79 OVR)

Cam Whitmore

Whitmore has bumped up his rating by four points in a short time after finding his place in the Houston rotation. The rookie is outperforming expectations after starting the season with Houston’s G League team. He is averaging 11.9 ppg and scored a career-high 25 points in a win against the Raptors on Feb. 2.

#1 - Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks (92 OVR)

Jalen Brunson

Brunson was named an All-Star this season and has been the best player on the Knicks roster as they have emerged as a playoff contender. He has been the major reason why and elevated his game to the top tier of the NBA. He is now respected as one of the best closing scorers this season. His NBA 2K24 rating has gone up two points with his recent uptick in production.