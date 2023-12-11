5 players who revived their careers after joining LeBron James' LA Lakers

After LeBron James signed with the LA Lakers in 2018, he led them to a championship in 2020 along with two playoff appearances. While the four-time MVP and Anthony Davis were the key driving forces in the title run, other players revived their careers after joining the Purple and Gold. One of them won a ring with the franchise.

Rui Hachimura unlocked a new facet of his game last season after being traded to LA. Cam Reddish has been a revelation this season after rediscovering his shooting mojo and pesky defense.

On that note, here are five players who have got their career back on track after joining LeBron James at the Lakers.

Players who revived their careers after joining the LeBron James' Lakers

Here are the top five:

#5 Rui Hachimura

The Lakers acquired the former Washington Wizards forward last season. Hachimura has been an impact performer in the playoffs.

Hachimura was their spark off the bench as they edged out the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference playoffs. He averaged 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 16 games for the Lakers in the playoffs.

After being selected ninth overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2019 NBA draft, Hachimura spent four seasons with them, averaging 13.0 points and 5.1 rebounds.

In his second season with the Lakers, he's dishing out 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 11 games. Having spent his offseason working out with James, the forward has cemented his case for ample minutes in Darvin Ham's rotation.

#4 Malik Monk

Malik Monk's lone season with LA was perhaps the only bright spot, as the team endured a difficult 2021-22 season, finishing 33-49 and failing to make the playoffs. Monk, though, had a brilliant season, averaging 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

His brief stint with James paid dividends, as he signed with the Sacramento Kings the next season. Playing alongside a young unit comprising De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter, Monk came into his own as a lethal shooter averaging 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

The guard is now a vital component in the Kings' offense.

#3 Dwight Howard

He may not be playing in the NBA now, but Dwight Howard won a ring with the Lakers after three seasons with the franchise. While he was not the force he once was, Howard's experience was one of the reasons behind the front office signing him for their 2020 championship run.

With LA, Howard averaged 10.7 points and 8.8 rebounds before going on to play for the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers.

#2 Dennis Schroder

After plying his trade for the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder for seven seasons, Dennis Schroder, for his hustle, defense and playmaking ability, got added to the Lakers roster, where he spent a season alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

He had brief stints with the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets before coming back to LA last season. In his two seasons with the Purple and Gold, the German guard has averaged 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

#1 Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish started off his career with the Atlanta Hawks as the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The forward/guard averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in three seasons with the Hawks. He was later traded to the New York Knicks, where he spent two seasons, averaging 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per outing.

After he fell out of the Knicks' rotation, Reddish was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers. This season, he signed with the LA Lakers, where he added more teeth to their 3-point shooting.

Reddish has been looked at as one of the players who benefited from James' presence in the locker room, as he upped his game on defense as well. In 19 games, he's averaging 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds.