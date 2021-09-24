5 players to score 25000+ career NBA points without winning a championship

Scoring is the most integral part of basketball, and there have been several players in NBA history who have mastered this art. Whether it is taking attempts from the deep or making forays into the paint, many players have excelled in every facet of scoring.

However, some of these players have been extremely unlucky in terms of winning silverware, missing out on winning a championship despite their stellar scoring prowess.

Players like Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant are revered as the greatest scorers of all time. These stars have managed to combine statistical success with trophies, but there are some who have not been as lucky.

On that note, here's a look at the five players who have not lifted the Larry O'Brien championship despite scoring over 25,000 career points:

#5 Reggie Miller - 25,279 career NBA points

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller was known for his three-point shooting prowess in an era when taking attempts from the deep was uncommon. Miller was the leader of a solid Indiana Pacers team that did some good work under the tutelage of Larry Bird.

However, Bird and Miller were never able to lead the Pacers to a championship, and the farthest Miller reached was the NBA Finals.

#4 Alex English - 25,613 career NBA points

Alex English largely played the small forward position for the Denver Nuggets, terrorizing defenses with his ability to create havoc in the paint.

English was one of the fittest players of his time. His combination of skill and athleticism enabled him to amass a staggering number of points in his career.

It's a shame the lean forward was never able to win an NBA championship.

