5 Players to score 40+ points in an NBA Playoff game aged 21 or younger

Ja Morant entered the record books when he scored 47 points in Game 2 of the first-round 2021 NBA Playoffs series between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.

He became just the fifth player, aged 21 or under in NBA Playoff history, to score 40+ points in a playoff game. Morant also set the franchise record for most points in a game by a Memphis Grizzlies player in the regular season and playoffs. The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year did all he could to get his team back in the game, but it wasn't enough as the Utah Jazz eventually won 141-129.

On that note, we list down five players who have scored 40+ points in an NBA Playoff game aged 21 or younger - including Ja Morant.

5 Youngest players to score 40 points in an NBA Playoff Game aged 21 or younger

#1 Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson

One of the all-time greats, Magic Johnson was the first player to score a 40+ point gamed aged 21 or under. His brilliant performance came against the Philadelphia 76ers when he was providing cover for another all-time great, Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

Johnson was a point guard but played as the center in that game. He ended the night with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists on 60.9% field goal shooting. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the Finals in that NBA Playoffs series.

#2 Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady's 42-point game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2001 NBA Playoffs came when he was just a month shy of turning 22. The Orlando Magic were 2-0 down in that first-round series.

They were in desperate need of a win when a young T-Mac stepped up and took matters into his own hands to lead his team to a 121-116 win. However, the Bucks won Game 4 and claimed the series.

#3 LeBron James

LeBron James (center) in action during a regular-season game in the 2005-06 NBA season

LeBron James is the first player in NBA Playoffs history to have recorded two 40-point games aged 21 or younger. His first-ever playoff game with 40 or more points came against the Washington Wizards in Game 3 of their first-round series in the 2006 NBA Playoffs. He had 41 points on 57.1 % field goal shooting.

His second such game also came against the Washington Wizards in the same series during Game 5. LeBron had 45 points this time and also broke the record for scoring the most points in an NBA playoff game by a player aged 21 or younger. The Cavaliers took a 3-2 lead after that game and then clinched the series 4-2.

#4 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic (Right) in action

Luka Doncic is only the second player after LeBron James to have recorded two 40-point games in the NBA Playoffs. Doncic scored 41 points against the LA Clippers, the only side he has faced in the playoffs so far, in the 'Orlando Bubble' last year during their first-round series of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. He shot 61% from the field and also had seven assists and nine rebounds to his name.

It was his second 40-point game - the other one was in the same series. He tallied 43 points, 17 assists and 13 rebounds in a historic NBA Playoff performance. Doncic shot 58.1% from the field and 40% from the three-point line.

#5 Ja Morant

Ja Morant

As mentioned earlier, Ja Morant was the latest player aged 21 to have a 40-point game in an NBA Playoffs match. He now has the highest points tally in a playoff game for a player aged 21 or younger (47). Morant has been in terrific form in the post-season and it won't be a surprise if he manages to score multiple 40-point games before he turns 22.