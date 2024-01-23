5 players who scored most points in the first half of an NBA game

Karl-Anthony Towns set a new NBA record when he came out all guns blazing as he notched up 44 points in the first half in the Minnesota Timberwolves' shocking loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite his mammoth 62 points, the hosts went down 128-125 as the big set a record for becoming the player with the most first-half points in an NBA game – surpassing late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Towns shot a whopping 14-of-17 from the field, with an impressive 8-of-9 mark from beyond the arc — becoming a key factor in almost two-thirds of Minnesota's points as they led halftime 69-64.

While the loss will surely sting Towns and the Timberwolves, there's no denying the effort and brilliance of the forward as he erupted for shot after shot. At one point, he was about to set a new record at the Target Center. With that, here are the five players who set records for most points in the first half of an NBA game:

5 players who scored the most first-half points in an NBA game

#5. Klay Thompson: 40 points vs Indiana Pacers in 2016

Klay Thompson had a memorable night against the Indiana Pacers in 2016. On Dec. 5, with the two teams battling in, the guard scored 60 points in the game and dribbled just 11 times during the game. In 29 minutes of action, Thompson went 21-of-33 from the field and 8-of-14 from long range. He couldn't miss and notched up 40 points in the first quarter. The end result was a 142-106 win for the Dubs.

#4. Damian Lillard: 41 points vs Houston Rockets in 2023

"Dame Time" was one full display since tip-off between the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets this past season. Damian Lillard exploded for 41 points, tying with Kyrie Irving in just the first half at the Moda Center. He had nailed eight threes as the Blazers nosed ahead in front with a 73-58 lead. He finished with 71 points and led Portland to a 131-114 win.

#3. Kyrie Irving: 41 points vs Orlando Magic in 2022

Kyrie Irving has carved a name for himself as one of the most mercurial guards in the league and in 2022, proved why he was worthy of the high praise by propping up 41 points at halftime against the Orlando Magic — the most by an NBA player since Kobe Bryant in 2003. He was 14-of-19 from the field, and 6-of-7 from downtown, and made all seven of his free throws to help the Nets command an 85-56 lead. He finished with a career-high 61 points as Brooklyn demolished Orlando, 150-108.

#2. Kobe Bryant: 42 points vs Washington Wizards in 2003

Kobe Bryant went toe-to-toe against Michael Jordan who spent his final seasons in the NBA with the Washington Wizards, and in what was a "passing the baton" moment, proved why he was worthy of the comparisons as he dished out 42 points in the first quarter to become the player with most points in an NBA game's first two quarters.

While it also had to do with Jordan's dig, the "Black Mamba" torched the Wizards for 55 points. He shot 51.9%, including 9-of-13 from 3-point range and 16-of-18 from the free-throw line. He had 42 in the first half alone as the Lakers won that contest 108-94.

#1. Karl-Anthony Towns: 44 points vs Charlotte Hornets in 2024

While Joel Embiid was busy setting up a franchise-record 70 points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs, Karl-Anthony Towns was in a zone of his own as he poured 44 points in just the first half against the Charlotte Hornets – a record for the play-by-play era that goes back to the NBA 1996-97 campaign.

He ended with 62 points on 21-of-35 from the field and 10-of-15 from 3-point land. But sadly, his effort was in vain as the Hornets edged them, 128-125.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!