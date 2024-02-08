5 players snubbed from 2024 NBA All-Star 3-point contest ft. Kawhi Leonard & more

Less than two weeks before the event, the eight participants for the NBA All-Star 3-point contest were revealed. Some names surfaced earlier in the week, but now the field is officially set.

Headlining the group of competitors is last year's winner, Damian Lillard. Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is another recent winner who will be in the fray. Other notable names include Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson.

While all of these players are high-level three-point shooters, there are a handful of snubs from the event. Here are some players that should have been considered for the NBA All-Star 3-point contest.

NBA All-Star 3-point contest snubs:

1) Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies

Part of it likely stems from missed time, but Luke Kennard could be considered a snub for this event. Since entering the NBA, he has regularly been among the most efficient outside shooters.

Now with the Memphis Grizzlies, Kennard is still an extremely effective floor spacer. This season, he is shooting 44.8% from deep on six attempts per game. It's worth noting that Kennard led the NBA in 3P% in each of the last two seasons.

2) Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

When it comes to bigger-name players, Kawhi Leonard is among the most notable snubs. The two-time Finals MVP is in the midst of the best three-point shooting season of his career.

The LA Clippers forward currently has the third-best 3P% in the NBA (45.6%). His volume might not be as high as others (5.2 attempts per game), but he is still a snub for the NBA All-Star 3-point contest.

3) Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Another superstar who should have been in the three-point contest this year is Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. He is also in the top five in three-point percentage, sitting just behind Leonard in fourth place.

This season, Durant is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc on five attempts per game. As arguably one of the greatest offensive talents in history, he would have added more hype to this year's competition.

4) Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers

Among the biggest snubs for the NBA All-Star 3-point contest is Aaron Nesmith of the Indiana Pacers. Not only is he one of the top outside shooters this season, but he plays for the host team as well.

Seeing that All-Star weekend is being held in Indiana, Nesmith should have been a lock to compete in this event. His 46.3% shooting from deep is good for second-best in the league. That said, it is worth noting that his volume is much lower than some of the other players partaking in the event (4.6 per game).

5) Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns

The one player who should have been a lock to compete in the three-point contest this year is Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen. Heading into All-Star weekend, he is leading the league in 3P% at just under 50%.

Allen has thrived in his role with the Suns. With all the attention on Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, he makes defenses pay for sagging off him. As the NBA leader in this regard, Allen is by far the biggest snub for the NBA All-Star 3-point contest.

