5 players who straight-up called NBA easier than other international leagues

While the NBA may be where the best basketball players in the world compete, there are some key differences between the style of play in the US and Europe.

As many players have pointed out in the past, there are fundamental differences in the structure of the game in the US compared to Europe. For starters, there's no defensive three seconds in the key, meaning defenders can clog the paint.

Moreover, there have been key differences in the play style between the two leagues, as players have pointed out. With shifting defensive schemes and full-court presses being common, players have to adapt under pressure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On that note, let's take a look at five players who have drawn attention to the differences between the US and European Leagues.

Five players who called European leagues harder than the NBA

#5 Frank Kaminsky

While NBA fans may know Frank Kaminsky from his time in the NBA, which included some impressive years in Charlotte, he's currently playing overseas.

Since taking his talents over to Europe, Kaminsky expressed agreement with Luka Doncic and other players who pointed out that the European game is harder than the US.

In an interview with EuroHoops in September, Kaminsky said:

“They are right. The game is more physical, while there are also differences in some regulations. For example, there is no three-second regulation in the paint on defense, and it is more difficult to score. So I also try to go to more team plays and think more in this way."

#4 Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka's national team career has seen him compete against the best of the best around the world. Apart from his 2019 championship, Ibaka also won gold with Spain in the 2011 FIBA European Championship and silver in the 2012 Olympics.

Now playing for Bayern Munich in Germany, Ibaka recently spoke about the difference in style of play, during an interview with BasketNews:

“Sometimes in the NBA, you can rest a bit on defense because one guy is going one-on-one. Here, it’s not like that. You have to be involved.”

#3 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic, like many of the players in this list, has competed for his national team as well, giving him a similar perspective on playing in Europe compared to the US.

While he hasn't played in the EuroLeague, unlike Luka Doncic, Jokic, too, believes that there's a difference between the US and Europe. He spoke to media members last season before the start of the 2022-23 season.

"Is it harder? Yeah, just because (in Europe), you need to have really quick thinking. In the NBA, if you go by the guy, you can see the help coming. In Europe, if you go by the guy, the help is already there, so you need to kind of think a play ahead."

#2 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Last year, the same week Nikola Jokic had weighed in on the difference between the NBA and European basketball, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked for his thoughts.

The "Greek Freak" explained that the talent level in the US is much higher, but the style of play in Europe is more challenging:

"The game in Europe is way harder than the game in the NBA. And I don't want to disrespect the talent; obviously, in the NBA, (it) is way higher. But the space, it's just- you have a lot of lanes to drive the ball and create.

"I think over there, it's more intense. People pick you up full-court, double-team you. They start from zone and then go man-to-man at the last second. They double-team you in the pos. There's no lanes to drive"

#1 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is perhaps the most well-known example of a player who has cited playing in the NBA as easier than playing in Europe.

Much like others on this list, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doncic believes that the biggest difference between the US and Europe is spacing. On an episode of JJ Redick's Old Man and the Three podcast, Doncic explained:

"I would say that scoring is easier in the NBA just because of the different rules, the amount of space, the time ... In EuroLeague, it's more team basketball. It's more tactics, and you have less time."

While the general consensus is that the best players in the world compete in the NBA, it's clear that many feel as though the game in Europe is more difficult. Between the lack of driving lanes to help facilitate offensive movement and a more clogged-up paint, the flow of the game is entirely different.

Of course, there are those who disagree, with many referencing the fact that the NBA has better players on average. Given that in recent years, players who competed in Europe have dominated the MVP race, the back-and-forth between the two sides is poised to thrive.