5 Players the New York Knicks should target in 2019

With two promising picks in the 2018 NBA draft (Kevin Knox-9th overall, Mitchell Robinson-36th overall) the Knicks organization and fans have one thing in mind - The summer of 2019. As everyone is aware, the summer of 2019 has its share of big names in the free agency with the likes of Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, DeMarcus Cousins etc. Coming to the topic- Knicks. The Knicks seem to have found their franchise player in Kristaps Porzingis and have filled the void in their roster by drafting Kevin Knox, a young energetic 3 and D player with lots of potential. The Knicks will have somewhere around $45 million in cap space and can spend up to $67 million if they can afford to pay luxury tax. With these numbers in mind, here are a few moves that might happen:

Kyrie Irving

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

This was probably an obvious one. With the Celtics all-star point guard hinting about not having any intentions to renew his contract with the Celtics after the 2018/19 season, NY seems like a viable option for quite a few reasons. Kyrie grew up in New Jersey and would probably like to come back home. The second reason being the market in NY. We've most recently witnessed that Kawhi Leonard wants a move from San Antonio to a bigger market like LA. There have been rumors that Kyrie had told his teammates in Cleveland that he wanted a move to NY.

However, this move has a few obstacles. The Knicks seem to have found long-term point guards in Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke. So we'll have to wait and watch if the Knicks will choose star power over their own talent.