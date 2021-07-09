5 players with most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history

A triple-double in the NBA represents the all-round game of a player. A player achieves a triple-double when he accumulates a score of 10 or more in at least three statistical categories during a game (points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks).

There are many triple-double machines in today's NBA. Russell Westbrook recently surpassed Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in NBA regular-season history. LeBron James is also one of the players with the most triple-doubles in the league.

The number of triple-doubles in the NBA has risen in the last few years as some players are expected to control the team's offense every minute they're on the court.

With the NBA Finals now underway, it is time to check on the all-time triple-double numbers on the NBA's biggest stage.

In this article, we take a look at the five all-time leaders in triple-doubles during the NBA Finals.

Note: For players who have the same number of triple-doubles, the one who did it in fewer games will rank higher.

#5 Walt Frazier - Triple-doubles in the NBA Finals: 2

Walt "Clyde" Frazier won two NBA championships with the New York Knicks in 1970 and 1973. He played in three NBA Finals with the New York franchise.

In 17 career games in the NBA Finals, Frazier had two triple-doubles. The first came in Game 2 of the 1970 NBA Finals when Frazier tallied 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a loss against the LA Lakers.

Frazier then had a 14-point triple-double with 12 rebounds and 11 assists in Game 1 of the 1972 NBA Finals.

Throughout his NBA Finals career, Frazier averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

#4 Jimmy Butler - Triple-doubles in the NBA Finals: 2

Jimmy Butler had a great postseason run with the Miami Heat in the Orlando bubble in 2020. The franchise even made it to the NBA Finals.

Butler had some extraordinary games on the league's biggest stage against LeBron James' LA Lakers.

In six NBA finals games, Butler had two triple-doubles that helped the Miami Heat to their only two wins of the series. He was also the third player in NBA history to achieve a 40-point triple-double in the NBA Finals alongside Jerry West and LeBron James.

Butler averaged 26.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game in the 2020 NBA Finals.

