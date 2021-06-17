5 players unlikely to return with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2021-22 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves endured yet another disappointing campaign in the 2020-21 NBA season. They had high hopes of making it to the postseason and had the necessary tools to get the job done as well. However, injuries troubled the team throughout the season, and ultimately proved to be their shortcoming.

Nonetheless, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a lot of positives to take home from the campaign. When the 2020-21 season arrives, they will hope to be in contention again to make the NBA playoffs.

Mark my word Minnesota timberwolves will be in the playoffs at the end of the year they will fight for a championship years to come very special group....! 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — King me (@sammywatkins) December 18, 2020

For that to happen, though, they will have a lot of work to do during the offseason and their primary objective will be to make improvements to their squad.

As usual, not all players are likely to stay on with the team. Some may leave via trade or in free agency depending on what the management plans for their future. On that note, let's take a look at the five players that could see an end to their tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer.

5 players likely to part ways with the Minnesota Timberwolves next season

#5 Ed Davis

Ed Davis is one of the players who will be out of contract this offseason. He was used sparingly in the 2020-21 NBA season, featuring in just 23 games with 13 minutes of playing time on average. He is the likeliest player to leave the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason as a free agent.

#4 Jordan McLaughlin

Minnesota Timberwolves's Jordan McLaughlin in action

Jordan McLaughlin was one of two players on the Minnesota Timberwolves roster with a two-way contract. He had a terrific second half in the 2019-2020 campaign but wasn't successful in receiving a long-term contract for the 2020-21 season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will likely get rid of a lot more guards who are higher in the pecking order than McLaughlin. He is a decent option to keep because of his pocket-friendly contract, but questions remain over his ability to deliver if he is given more minutes.

Additionally, McLaughlin is quite inexperienced and the Timberwolves didn't seem to rely on him much during the 2020-21 NBA season either. He played a limited role off the bench, averaging 18 minutes, five points and 3.8 assists per game.

2020-21 All-Wolves teams:



1st: D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Karl-Anthony Towns



2nd: Ricky Rubio, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Josh Okogie, Jaylen Nowell



3rd: Ed Davis, Jarrett Culver, Jordan McLaughlin, Juancho Hernangomez, Jake Layman — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) June 16, 2021

