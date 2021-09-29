5 players to watch out in the Boston Celtics’ training camp and pre-season

The Boston Celtics finished the regular season of the 2020-21 NBA campaign with an even 36-36 record. If not for Jayson Tatum’s spectacular 50-point outing in Game 3, the Celtics would have been unceremoniously swept by the Brooklyn Nets.

The loss of Jaylen Brown to a wrist injury and the short-lived playoffs stint left a bad taste in the mouth of Celtics brass.

Disappointed with last season’s results, the C's front office added veteran help to balance out the roster. There is hope that the new acquisitions and further development of the young guns will make the Celtics stronger and more competitive this season.

Boston just opened training camp and are looking forward to the preseason to give their revamped lineup time to gel.

In a season where the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are prohibitive favorites to win the East, the Boston Celtics are trusting their offseason moves and a leap in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s games to propel them to the top of the East.

Boston Celtics players who can help the team battle the best in the league

#5 Josh Richardson’s defense and shooting

Boston Celtics featuring Josh Richardson during Media Day.

It’s no secret that new coach Ime Udoka will emphasize defense. If the Boston Celtics can’t match elite teams with firepower, defense would be their calling card. Richardson’s lateral quickness and grit will be ideal reasons to give him minutes. He could pair with Marcus Smart to smother the opposing team’s backcourt.

Mike Leadership @MikeAdxx “The starting backcourt for your Boston Celtics... Marcus Smart & Josh Richardson!!” “The starting backcourt for your Boston Celtics... Marcus Smart & Josh Richardson!!” https://t.co/U3nfpql2mZ

Richardson has been a terrific catch and shoot guy. There is more reason to give him time on the floor if he continues with that aspect of his game. Even if those shots won’t fall yet, seeing how he works on the defensive side of the ball could give Celtics fans optimism or disappointment.

#4 The playmaking and offense of Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder presented during the Boston Celtics Media Day

Dennis Schroder averaged 15.4 PPG in his lone season with the Los Angeles Lakers as the third option in offense after LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He can reprise that role with the Boston Celtics despite coming off the bench.

Boston’s bench could use a jolt of scoring and playmaking that was lacking last season. Schroder should be the perfect guy to fill these roles.

Dennis Schroder is a proven veteran who can run an offense. Monitoring how he elevates the game of the bench guys would be something to look forward to. If he plays as expected and chemistry develops, Boston’s bench could be a compelling reason why the Cs become contenders.

