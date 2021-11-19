5 players to watch out for as LA Lakers take on Boston Celtics at the TD Garden

The LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics rivalry is the greatest in NBA history and arguably one of the greatest across sports. The Lakers and Celtics are tied for the most NBA championships won with 17 apiece. Both teams are scheduled to clash at the TD on Friday for the 295th time in the NBA regular season.

The Lakers and Celtics entered the 2021-22 season with contrasting expectations. The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are expected to win an NBA championship. Meanwhile, the Celtics are only looking to improve on their dismal 2020-21 campaign.

Both teams have struggled at the start of the season, though. The LA Lakers have gone 8-8, while the Boston Celtics are 7-8 heading into this game. The Lakers and Celtics have had issues with injuries, chemistry and consistency. But Friday's matchup would still be a must-watch for every NBA fan.

On that note, here's a look at the five players to watch out for when the LA Lakers take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden.

#5 Russell Westbrook - LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook of the LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook was acquired by the LA Lakers from the Washington Wizards via trade this offseason. Westbrook joined LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But they haven't played together long enough to convince fans that they can go all the way this season. And when they did play together, the Lakers looked terrible.

Nevertheless, Westbrook is a must-see attraction for LA Lakers fans and haters alike. His intensity and heart is a joy to watch, while his bricks are what his haters look for. He's also a triple-double threat every time he plays, and the game against the Boston Celtics would be no exception.

For the season, the 2017 NBA MVP winner is averaging 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game.

#4 Enes Kanter - Boston Celtics

Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics

Enes Kanter has only played four games for the Boston Celtics this season, so what did he do to be included on this list? Well, Kanter called out LeBron James for having a partnership with Nike. The LA Lakers star has a lifetime contract with the shoe giant.

Kanter even used the 'shut up and dribble' line at James for turning a blind eye regarding Nike's alleged use of slave labor in China. For the game, Kanter will be wearing a special pair of shoes depicting James not educating himself regarding the issue.

It will be interesting to see if Kanter plays the game and interacts with James, who is listed as questionable.

