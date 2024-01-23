5 players to watch out for during WNBA Free Agency ft. Elena Delle Donne & more.

The 2024 WNBA season is gearing up and it all begins with WNBA free agency, and Jan. 21 is the first day teams can talk to free agents. However, contracts cannot be signed until Thursday, Feb. 1. Free agency will be the chance for teams to bolster their rosters and try to take down the back-to-back champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

The 2024 WNBA free agent class is loaded, and there are a ton of big names that will be among the available choices.

Here are five players to watch as the teams make transactions and players find new homes:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 players in WNBA Free Agency

These players will likely make the biggest headlines as they sign new deals and move teams:

#5 - Jonquel Jones

Jonquel Jones

Jones is an unrestricted free agent. She was a key piece on the stacked New York Liberty roster this season. The Liberty will be keen on bringing her back as they challenge for the title. She played well and often outshined teammates Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu in the playoffs. If the Liberty wants to dethrone the Aces, they may need Jones’ help.

#4 - Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner

One of the most famous players in WNBA history will be a free agent. Griner has spent her entire WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury, where they welcomed her back after her daunting imprisonment in Russia. She still played at a top level upon her return, with 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

#3 - Candace Parker

Candace Parker

One of the best to ever do it. Parker took on a more veteran role and struggled with injuries as she helped the Aces to another title. Parker will be looking to rebound next season. She could seek a new team with a less stacked roster where she could take on a bigger role or she may retire.

#2 - Elena Delle Donne

Elena Delle Donne

The two-time MVP Delle Donne is up for free agency. She has been with the Washington Mystics since 2017. She still is one of the most consistent scorers in the league. Last season she averaged 16.7 ppg in 2023 and seems poised for another season as a leading scorer on any team. She will be one of the biggest names on the market this offseason.

#1 - Skylar Diggins-Smith

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Diggins-Smith seems ready to move on from Phoenix. The six-time All-Star got into a disagreement with the team while she was away on maternity leave. Diggins-Smith will likely be one of the most coveted names in free agency this winter.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!