5 Players Who Are Expected To Debut In The 2019 NBA All-star Game

Utah Jazz v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Two

Last year, Lebron James was the captain of one of the all-star teams because he was the top vote-getter in the Eastern Conference.

Now, with Lebron moving to the Western Conference, it is going to be very interesting to predict the captain from the Eastern Conference.

Also, analysts will be salivating at the likelihood of Stephen Curry and Lebron James playing for the same team. The other factor that is going to make the All-star game an interesting affair is the presence of first-time all-stars.

When I started writing the article, I thought it is going to be a challenge to come up with five prospective candidates who will make the All-star teams for the first time.

In the end, I was able to zero in on nine prospective candidates who might make one of the all-star teams for the first time in 2019. Out of the nine, I believe that the five players listed below are most likely make the cut.

Note: The honorary mentions are Devin Booker, Dennis Smith Jr., Brandon Ingram, and Clint Capela.

#5 Kyle Kuzma

The 2018-2019 season is going to be either a make or break season for Kuzma

The 2018-2019 season is going to be either a make or break season for Kuzma. However, the qualities he exhibited in his debut season has made most of the experts sit up and take notice.

One factor that is going to work to Kuzma's advantage is the presence of Lebron in the Lakers lineup. Both play the same position (small forward) and Kuzma will be able to learn a thing or two about intensity and improve his defensive skills, too.

One more factor that is going to work in Kuzma's favour is the rumored Lakers' version of the death lineup (starting Lebron at center, Ingram at power forward, Kuzma at small forward, Hart at shooting guard, and Ball at point guard).

If this lineup is going to be used in smaller bursts, like the start of every quarter and the majority of the third quarter, Kuzma will be the playing the role played by Draymond Green in the Warriors' death lineup.

Since he has a very good three-point shot, the death lineup will give him plenty of catch and shoot possibilities, which in turn will improve his scoring output.

Let us look at some best plays by Kyle Kuzma in the 2017-18 NBA season.

