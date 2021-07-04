5 players who disappointed the most in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The thrilling 2021 NBA playoffs have thrown up some unexpected results. Despite being reigning champions, the LA Lakers fell in the first round, while their opponents in that series, the Phoenix Suns, have reached the Finals despite not appearing in the postseason since 2010.

Unexpected outcomes have been brought on by disappointing performances from individuals or entire lineups. In this article, we will examine five stars who failed to show up on the biggest stage and performed below their usual standards.

The quintet which struggled to live up to expectations in the 2021 NBA playoffs

The NBA playoffs require elite performances in order to make a deep run and challenge for a title. Phoenix have shown that in abundance this campaign and their roster has contributed consistently.

Some players may find it tough to get going in the NBA playoffs. It can be so daunting for some players that they that they may fall way short of their regular season statistics.

Let's take a look at five players who disappointed in this year's postseason.

#5 Kyle Kuzma

LA Lakers backup forward Kyle Kuzma struggled in the NBA playoffs

Defending their crown was far more difficult than expected for the LA Lakers. Injuries hampered their regular season consistency and continued to plague them in the NBA playoffs.

More worryingly though for Lakers fans was the team's lack of offensive options in their series against the Phoenix Suns. Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the floor, the team lacked creative flair or scoring consistency.

One player they had hoped would step up was Kyle Kuzma, who continued to provide effective points and rebounds off the bench during the regular season. However, in the playoffs, Kuzma struggled to rise to the occasion when called upon by his team.

The 25-year-old forward averaged just six points and 3.8 rebounds across the six contests, playing 21.6 minutes per night. He will have also lost a lot of confidence in his ability to step up in the NBA playoffs after connecting with just 29% of field-goal efforts and 17% of threes.

#4 Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis

Both the Dallas Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis were left frustrated as they crashed out of the NBA playoffs in the first round again at the hands of the LA Clippers. Porzingis failed to live up to his status as the Mavs' secondary star, averaging just 13 points and 5.4 rebounds during the 7-game series.

While he did shoot at 47% from the floor, the Latvian big man connected with just 30% of three-point efforts and lacked the aggressive edge to his game needed in the playoffs. He was frequently targeted as a weak defender and finished the series with a negative +/-.

Tim Hardaway Jr. this playoffs:

— 18.0 PPG

— 3.7 3PG

— 45.8 3P%



Kristaps Porzingis this playoffs:

— 12.7 PPG

— 1.3 3PG

— 36.4 3P%



Which player was thrown into the other player’s trade again? pic.twitter.com/BP8N1eCikr — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 5, 2021

Porzingis' disappointing performances in the NBA playoffs could spell the end of his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks. If the franchise has a desire to lift another championship with superstar Luka Doncic, they need to bring in a more reliable option and have already been linked with Kawhi Leonard this offseason.

