5 Players with the highest usage rate in the NBA this season

The Greek Freak's jump shot has improved considerably this season

Usage rate or usage percentage gives you an estimation of the percentage of team plays used or running through a particular player while he's on the court. It may not be a perfect statistic but gives you a very good picture of how the team operates with their starter on the floor.

It determines a player's ability to score buckets, grab a rebound or dish out an assist to a teammate. Players like LeBron James and Zach LaVine are used heavily by their teams largely due to the fact that there isn't any other player on the roster with their capabilities. There are also players like Chris Paul who isn't used as heavily as LeBron because players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take the responsibility off him and will run point for the franchise.

That being said, we look at the five players who have the highest usage rate in the NBA this season.

#5 Bradley Beal - 33.5%

Bradley Beal should have been an All-Star this season

Bradley Beal has played like an All-Star this campaign and has been carrying the Washington Wizards all season long. He is averaging 30.1 points, 6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 33.3% from the range. The guard is having his best season to date and is leading the way for the Wizards.

With John Wall out for a considerable period of time, the onus was on Beal to carry the mantle for the franchise. Beal dropped 50 plus points on back to back games against the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

The guard should have been an All-Star this season despite the fact that Wizards are having a decent this year and still in the playoffs hunt.

