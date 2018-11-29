×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 players with the most triple-doubles in NBA history

Elliott T
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
40   //    29 Nov 2018, 22:09 IST

Russell Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in two consecutive seasons
Russell Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in two consecutive seasons

Triple-doubles are currently being recorded at a frequency that the NBA has never experienced before. Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Ben Simmons, and James Harden are among the stars that can drop a triple-double on any night, although it is important to note just how difficult it is to reach double figures in points, rebounds, and assists. Despite this, there are some superstars that made a habit of doing it consistently over their careers, and here are the five players with the most triple-doubles in NBA history.

#5 Wilt Chamberlain (78 Triple-Doubles)

Chamberlain could have posted many more than his total of 78
Chamberlain could have posted many more than his total of 78

Wilt Chamberlain will forever be associated with his 100-point-game, although the NBA legend is also among the league's greatest triple-double machines of all time. Chamberlain's ability to record triple-doubles is often forgotten as fans tend to marvel over his monstrous career average of 30.1 points per game.

Chamberlain also averaged 22.1 rebounds during his career, so if the 2-time NBA champion had paid more attention to assists, his triple-double total could have been potentially unmatchable.

#4 Jason Kidd (107 Triple-Doubles)

Kidd was a 10 time NBA All-Star during his career
Kidd was a 10 time NBA All-Star during his career

During his storied career, Kidd was considered a triple-double threat due to his ability to score, pass and rebound. Kidd was especially deadly from behind the three-point line, and his career tally of 7.7 assists-per-game is one of the best of the modern era.

Kidd was able to grab rebounds at a much higher rate than his point-guard rivals, although this was always the area that cost Kidd from recording further triple-doubles. Kidd may now be out of the top three, however, he will always be remembered as one of the players that popularized the triple-double.

#3 Russell Westbrook (107 Triple-Doubles)

Russell Westbrook is the only currently active player on the list
Russell Westbrook is the only currently active player on the list

Westbrook was in the news again this week due to matching Kidd's record of 107 triple-doubles. We have ranked Russ ahead of Kidd on this list as the OKC man will likely record another triple-double in the coming days, as his triple-double against the Cavaliers was his third in four games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star has only just turned 30, and this means that Westbrook has plenty more time to chase the only two remaining players that have recorded more triple-doubles.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Los Angeles Lakers Russell Westbrook Magic Johnson NBA top 20
Elliott T
ANALYST
NBA: Top 5 Dunkers who never participated in the Slam...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Top 25 most Durable players in NBA 2K13
RELATED STORY
5 NBA Players who could average a triple-double this season
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Free-Throw leaders in the NBA for 2012-13
RELATED STORY
NBA Draft Throwback: 5 most valuable picks since 2000
RELATED STORY
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
12 reasons Tim Duncan can be considered as the greatest...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: PG13 to OKC - 5 Biggest Losers
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency Round-up: 1st July - LeBron James signs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us