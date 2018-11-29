5 players with the most triple-doubles in NBA history

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 40 // 29 Nov 2018, 22:09 IST

Russell Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in two consecutive seasons

Triple-doubles are currently being recorded at a frequency that the NBA has never experienced before. Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Ben Simmons, and James Harden are among the stars that can drop a triple-double on any night, although it is important to note just how difficult it is to reach double figures in points, rebounds, and assists. Despite this, there are some superstars that made a habit of doing it consistently over their careers, and here are the five players with the most triple-doubles in NBA history.

#5 Wilt Chamberlain (78 Triple-Doubles)

Chamberlain could have posted many more than his total of 78

Wilt Chamberlain will forever be associated with his 100-point-game, although the NBA legend is also among the league's greatest triple-double machines of all time. Chamberlain's ability to record triple-doubles is often forgotten as fans tend to marvel over his monstrous career average of 30.1 points per game.

Chamberlain also averaged 22.1 rebounds during his career, so if the 2-time NBA champion had paid more attention to assists, his triple-double total could have been potentially unmatchable.

#4 Jason Kidd (107 Triple-Doubles)

Kidd was a 10 time NBA All-Star during his career

During his storied career, Kidd was considered a triple-double threat due to his ability to score, pass and rebound. Kidd was especially deadly from behind the three-point line, and his career tally of 7.7 assists-per-game is one of the best of the modern era.

Kidd was able to grab rebounds at a much higher rate than his point-guard rivals, although this was always the area that cost Kidd from recording further triple-doubles. Kidd may now be out of the top three, however, he will always be remembered as one of the players that popularized the triple-double.

#3 Russell Westbrook (107 Triple-Doubles)

Russell Westbrook is the only currently active player on the list

Westbrook was in the news again this week due to matching Kidd's record of 107 triple-doubles. We have ranked Russ ahead of Kidd on this list as the OKC man will likely record another triple-double in the coming days, as his triple-double against the Cavaliers was his third in four games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star has only just turned 30, and this means that Westbrook has plenty more time to chase the only two remaining players that have recorded more triple-doubles.

