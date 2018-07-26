5 Players with the "NBA 2K Curse"

sanketc7
26 Jul 2018

NBA 2K16 cover athletes

NBA 2K series is the most popular basketball video game in the world (in a two-horse race with EA Sports' NBA Live), so naturally being a cover athlete on the game's new edition is a matter of huge pride for any athlete. But fans of NBA have noticed that appearing on the cover of an NBA 2K game has become a double edged sword, especially for fans of the teams that the said star belongs to. As the years keep passing by the pattern has continued, where the cover stars have either been traded in the same season as being announced the cover athlete or have subsequently left via Free Agency within the year. Let us take a look at the five players who have been a part of this "curse".

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James and the start of the curse

The curse began with arguably one of the greatest NBA players of all time, LeBron James appearing on the cover of NBA 2K14. With 4 consecutive trips to the NBA finals and 2 Championships to show for it, LeBron James was the automatic pick for the cover of NBA 2K14. But soon after the 4th season LeBron decided to jump ship from the aging Miami Heat to head back home and join a young star in Kyrie Irving and form a new big 3 with Kevin Love coming in through a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was the first sign of the NBA 2K curse and it hasn't relented ever since.

