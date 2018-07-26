Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Players with the "NBA 2K Curse" 

sanketc7
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
96   //    26 Jul 2018, 21:11 IST

Enter capt
NBA 2K16 cover athletes

NBA 2K series is the most popular basketball video game in the world (in a two-horse race with EA Sports' NBA Live), so naturally being a cover athlete on the game's new edition is a matter of huge pride for any athlete. But fans of NBA have noticed that appearing on the cover of an NBA 2K game has become a double edged sword, especially for fans of the teams that the said star belongs to. As the years keep passing by the pattern has continued, where the cover stars have either been traded in the same season as being announced the cover athlete or have subsequently left via Free Agency within the year. Let us take a look at the five players who have been a part of this "curse".

#1 LeBron James

LeBron James and the start of the curse
LeBron James and the start of the curse

The curse began with arguably one of the greatest NBA players of all time, LeBron James appearing on the cover of NBA 2K14. With 4 consecutive trips to the NBA finals and 2 Championships to show for it, LeBron James was the automatic pick for the cover of NBA 2K14. But soon after the 4th season LeBron decided to jump ship from the aging Miami Heat to head back home and join a young star in Kyrie Irving and form a new big 3 with Kevin Love coming in through a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was the first sign of the NBA 2K curse and it hasn't relented ever since.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Kevin Durant NBA Players NBA Trade NBA Rumors
sanketc7
CONTRIBUTOR
All Sports, All Day. 24 hours and 4 TV sets aren't enough.
NBA 2018-19: 10 Best Players In The Western Conference 
RELATED STORY
5 Players that changed the NBA
RELATED STORY
5 longest winning streaks in NBA history
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 5 early regular season MVP contenders
RELATED STORY
5 Early Predictions for the NBA All-Star weekend 2018-19
RELATED STORY
10 best free-throw shooters in NBA history
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why super teams ruin the integrity of the NBA
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
5 Most Impactful Free Agent Signings In NBA History
RELATED STORY
2018-19: Western Conference playoff picture prediction
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us