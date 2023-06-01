5 players who have withdrawn from NBA 2023 Draft so far

The NBA 2023 draft will have many talented players. However, some young prospects have withdrawn from it and will likely return for another season of college basketball.

Many of these players are projected to go undrafted or be late second-round picks, which is why they prefer playing at a lower level and polishing their skills. Fortunately for college athletes, they can now benefit from NIL deals.

Here are the five players who have withdrawn from the NBA 2023 draft so far.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Zach Edey

Edey withdrew from the 2023 NBA Draft on Wednesday (Image via Getty Images)

Zach Edey, National Player of the Year, will return to Purdue for the 2023-24 season. While the 7-foot-4 center is certainly talented, he was projected to be a late second-round pick or even go undrafted.

You may be interested in reading: 10 Best NBA Draft Classes of All Time: Which Year Produced the Most Stars

Edey averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for the Boilermakers last season. He had 21 points and 15 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament, but this wasn't enough to avoid a huge upset by Fairleigh Dickinson.

#2 - Tramon Mark

Mark will return to college basketball for another year (Image via Getty Images)

Tramon Mark worked out for the OKC Thunder before withdrawing from the upcoming NBA Draft. However, he decided to return to college basketball and will play for Arkansas next season.

The 6-5 guard played three seasons for the Houston Cougars, averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

#3 - Emanuel Miller

Miller will return for his fifth season of college basketball (Image via Getty Images)

The NBA 2023 Draft will also be without Emanuel Miller, who will return to college basketball for his fifth season. The 6-7 forward is eligible for an extra year due to the COVID-19 season.

Miller spent his first two seasons playing for Texas A&M, and his last two seasons at TCU. He averaged 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds last season, and his team nearly upset the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

#4 - Grant Nelson

Grant Nelson was projected to be a late first-round pick or an early second-round pick in the NBA 2023 Draft. However, he decided to withdraw and return to school for his final year.

The 6-10 forward averaged career highs across the board for North Dakota State last season. In 30 games, Grant averaged 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

#5 - Tyler Burton

Instead of being in the NBA 2023 Draft, Burton will return to college (Image via Getty Images)

Tyler Burton spent the first four years of his college career with Richmond. However, he decided to join the Villanova Wildcats for the final year of his eligibility.

You may be interested in reading: 10 youngest NBA Players ever drafted in history

The 6-7 forward averaged a career-high 19.0 points per game on 44.9% shooting last year, but the Spiders were only 15-18. He was a projected second-round pick in the NBA 2023 draft.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes