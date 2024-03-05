5 players with the worst 3-point percentage in NBA history ft. Russell Westbrook.

The NBA introduced the 3-point line in 1979, and it has dramatically changed the game and the league's history. Now more than ever the 3-point line is a major part of the game even as the line has extended further.

Now, just because the volume of 3-point shots has risen, that does not mean everyone has gotten better at shooting them. Even Giannis Antetokonmpo can drain the occasional 3-pointer. Yet not everyone can be Steph Curry, who holds the record for most 3-pointers (3,671) in NBA history.

Let’s take a look at the other side of the coin. There are no Curry’s or Reggie Miller’s or Klay Thompson’s on this list. These are the five NBA players with the worst career 3-point shooting percentage since the line was introduced in 1979.

In order to qualify, players must have played at least three seasons They must also have attempted at least 2.5 3-pointers per game during their career.

The list is not all-encompassing of NBA history due to the statistical parameters. Some missed the cut but are not players you wanted with the ball down three late in a game. Special dishonorable mentions go to players like Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, DeMar DeRozan, Anthony Davis, Dwyane Wade, Corey Brewer or Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the cut with too few attempts per game.

Others were just good enough or less terrible to miss the top five. Some of these players include Allen Iverson, Jerry Stackhouse, Gary Payton, Antoine Walker, Scottie Pippen and more.

Here is the current list of the five worst 3-point shooters in NBA history. Most are newer players as the number of 3-point attempts has dramatically increased even for players who are not great shooters.

Five worst 3-point shooters in NBA history

#5, Russell Westbrook (30.4%)

A non-shocking entry on the list. Westbrook was known for chucking up deep shots at a low clip as he transitioned to the latter half of his career. He is a career 30.% shooter from 3-point range.

He has taken 3.6 attempts from behind the arc per game. He has made 1,152 of his 4,170 attempts. He is shooting 26.8% from 3-point range this season with the LA Clippers.

#4, Dennis Smith Jr. (29.7%)

Smith has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets over his seven seasons. He was the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

He has taken 883 3-pointers in his 315 games. That is 2.8 attempts per game. The bouncy point guard has hit less than 30% of those shots and never found his perimeter shot during his career.

#3, Josh Jackson (29.2%)

Jackson had a short journeyman career. He played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings over five seasons from 2017-22. He last played in the G League for the Kings' affiliate.

Jackson took 901 3-pointers. He averaged 3.0 attempts per game and made just 29.2% of his deep shots. Jackson was also suspended a few times in his career at Kansas and in the NBA for violating team rules and a vandalism charge.

#2, Talen Horton-Tucker (28.9%)

Another active player who has a chance to bump up his numbers. However, he is shooting just 32.8% from 3-point range this season.

The Jazz player has taken 660 3-point shots in his three-plus seasons. He is a 28.9% career shooter from downtown.

#1, Killian Hayes (27.7%)

Hayes has had an up-and-down career. The seventh pick from the 2020 NBA draft has not lived up the his draft position. His best season with the Detroit Pistons came in 2022-23 when he averaged 10.3 ppg.

He is on pace to be the worst 3-point shooter of all time given this list’s parameters. He has taken 599 3-pointers and averages 2.8 attempts per game. He is a career 27.7% 3-point shooter and has never been a credible deep threat.