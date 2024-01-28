5 point guards with most 40+ point games in NBA history ft. Stephen Curry

Guards in the NBA are typically the players who spend the most time with the ball in their hands. Their ability to handle the rock, distribute it to their other teammates, or create a shot for themselves makes them the prime choice to bring the ball up the court. However, not all guards are created equal.

Some guards are great at setting up their teammates but are not the best scorers. Meanwhile, others are better at finding a shot for themselves than finding one for their teammates. Only a few guards have proven that they are elite when it comes to scoring.

Here are the top five guards who have proven this time and time again by reaching the 40-point mark, the most in the history of the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 point guards with the most 40+ point games in NBA history

#5. Jerry West (47 games)

Jerry West

Older fans already know this, but for the younger generation, the silhouette of the man dribbling the ball in front of the blue and red background you see on the courts, merchandise and broadcasts belongs to Jerry West. That's right, the LA Lakers legend is the NBA's logo.

One of the reasons why West has established himself as such an iconic presence is because of his scoring ability. He finished his career with 25,192 pts and he did so before there was even a three-point line.

#4. Russell Westbrook (50 games)

Russell Westbrook

In recent years, Russell Westbrook has developed a notorious reputation for being unreliable with his jump shot, thus earning him the nickname "Westbrick." However, this does not do justice to how well he played in his prime.

Westbrook did everything explosively on the court, allowing him to secure triple-doubles almost every night during his prime. His motor kept running and defenses could not keep up with him, allowing him to score as much as he wanted while still getting his teammates involved.

Aside from being among the NBA's leaders in guards with 40+ point games in history, he is the league leader in triple-doubles with 198.

#3. Damian Lillard (57 games)

Cleveland Cavaliers v Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard is getting a fresh start in his career with the Milwaukee Bucks after playing his first eleven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. In his first season with the Bucks, he has already scored 40 or more twice to add to his total tally, which is now at 57.

Lillard's handles allow him to get past defenders on the way to the rim, where he displays an impressive collection of finishing moves. However, he does the most damage with his jumpers, which he can hit from anywhere, including the logo.

#2. Steph Curry (65 games)

Stephen Curry

At this point in his career, there is no argument that Steph Curry is the best shooter in the history of the NBA, and he isn't done yet. As of today, Curry has already made 3,577 three-pointers while converting 42.6% of his attempts.

Although, he isn't a one-trick pony. The Warriors star also has a wide array of finishing moves, including near-unblockable floaters and tough lay-ups, which has allowed him to score 40 or more points in 65 games.

Curry will undoubtedly continue to torch defenses for the remainder of his career and his number of 40+ point games could still increase.

#1. Oscar Robertson (77 games)

Oscar Robertson

Before Russell Westbrook was stuffing the stat sheets, the NBA had Oscar Robertson. The original 'Mr. Triple Double' held the record for the most triple-doubles at 181 before being surpassed by Westbrook in 2021.

Not only was Robertson a certified stat-sheet stuffer, he was also an unstoppable scorer. When big men were considered the kings of the court, Robertson was already showing everyone that guards could dominate just as well. He scored 40 or more in 77 games before there was a three-point line and before the NBA was all about pushing the pace.

Also read: 5 NBA seasons with most 50-point games in history

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!