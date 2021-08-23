5 point guards with the most points in an NBA game

The NBA has seen some exceptional players play point guard positions in its 75-year history. It is indeed one of the most difficult positions to play because of various factors.

Not many point guards have size on their side, and have to innovate their game to compete against taller opponents. They also have to be good ball handlers, passers and scorers to create a great deal of positive impact on their team's performances.

Nevertheless, several players from the past and present have mastered the art of being the point guard for their teams, polishing multiple aspects of their games with sheer hard work and determination.

Some of them have also been their team's primary scoring options and creators in offense. These stars have posted some insane game-high scores in their careers. On that note, here's a look at the five point guards who have recorded the most points in a single NBA game.

#5 Russell Westbrook - 58 points

Russell Westbrook has the most triple-doubles in NBA history.

The LA Lakers' newest recruit Russell Westbrook is fifth on the list of point guards with the most points in an NBA game. Brodie has been an exceptional all-around player throughout his entire career. Despite being a point guard, the former OKC Thunder talisman is leading the all-time charts for the most triple-doubles in NBA history.

He can score, assist and rebound better than many players in the NBA, thanks to his unreal athleticism. Westbrook scored a career-high 58 points during his MVP winning season in 2016-17. It came against the Portland Trail Blazers in a regular-season match at the Chesapeake Arena.

Russell Westbrook goes off for a career-high 58 points! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/osMqtZ77MG — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2017

He shot 21 of 39 from the floor, including three 3-pointers during the game. Westbrook's effort went in vain, though, as the Trail Blazers won the contest 126-121.

#4 Kemba Walker - 60 points

Kemba Walker during a warm-up before the start of an NBA game.

Kemba Walker developed into one of the best point guards in the NBA during his stint with the Charlotte Hornets. One can only imagine how great the former All-Star could have been if not for injuries proving to be a stumbling block for him in the prime of his career.

The former Hornets guard had a career-high season during the 2018-19 campaign, when he also recorded his career-best score of 60 points in an NBA game. That came against the Philadelphia 76ers when he was playing for the Hornets.

Walker shot 21 of 34 from the field, including six of 14 from beyond the arc that night. However, he ended up on the losing side, as the Sixers won the game by three points (122-119).

Ladies and Gentlemen, Kemba Walker and his 60-point night 👏 pic.twitter.com/o9Wj2N7s2H — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 18, 2018

It was indeed one of the best regular-season performances in a losing cause in the NBA. Walker broke multiple franchise records for the Hornets with his only 60-point game

