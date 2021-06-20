5 Positives that the Brooklyn Nets can take from a disappointing 2020-21 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets were the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 NBA championship this season. The acquisition of James Harden to form a 'big-three' alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving saw them build one of the best rosters ever in the history of the league.

The Nets automatically became an attractive destination for veteran free agents and various players across the league as they continued to find ways to improve their superteam. The addition of LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin was enough for everyone to believe that the Nets were going all the way.

The Brooklyn Nets finished as the second seed in the East, despite playing their 'big-three' comprising Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving just eight times together throughout the season. The likes of Joe Harris, Jeff Green and Nicolas Claxton carried out their jobs brilliantly as role players to help the team play through their adversities.

They started their 2021 NBA playoffs campaign with a bang against the Boston Celtics, clinching a 4-1 series win. By doing so, many of the questions regarding the Brooklyn Nets' ability to deliver in the postseason were answered emphatically by them.

However, the Brooklyn Nets were once again impacted by injuries at crucial junctures. They couldn't overcome the mighty Milwaukee Bucks as they saw their 2021 NBA season come to an end on Saturday night.

They did all they could, though, and put up a great fight to take the contest into overtime. Kevin Durant led the charge for the team in the absence of an injured Kyrie Irving and a hobbled James Harden, who played through a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The Brooklyn Nets lost the series-deciding game 111-115.

Nonetheless, the Nets, despite a disappointing end to their campaign, do have a lot to look forward to and should be feared by the rest of the teams next season. On that note, let's take a look at five positive takeaways for them as they head into the offseason.

#5 The Brooklyn Nets remain an attractive destination

The Brooklyn Nets, despite their early exit from the 2021 NBA playoffs, will hold an advantage in the market to attract quality players moving forward. That is because of their stellar showing in the postseason, making players believe they are a legitimate contending side.

The list of players who might be keen to join the Brooklyn Nets also includes their own free agents like Blake Griffin, Jeff Green and Bruce Brown Jr., who have stepped up on various occasions and were phenomenal for the side.

Blake Griffin, in particular, has played some of the best basketball of his career in recent years. From being a mere role player, Griffin earned a starting role in the squad and was seen dunking and making hustle plays similar to his 'Lob-City' days with the LA Clippers.

While the Brooklyn Nets are likely to keep hold of their big three, they will need veterans like Griffin to build a solid squad around Durant, Harden and Irving to keep a decent balance.

These players may even be willing to accept a minimum contract to help the team have some salary flexibility, which will be crucial for the Brooklyn Nets to contend with next season.

#4 The Brooklyn Nets are still the strongest team in the Eastern Conference

The injury-plagued Brooklyn Nets taking the fight to an almost full-strength Milwaukee Bucks is a great testament to the fact that they are the strongest team in the Eastern Conference. The likeliness of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving staying next season is high, which will help them contend next season as well.

On top of that, they now have a full offseason to prepare their squad well for next season. The Brooklyn Nets' big-three will have more games under their belt as well, provided they stay injury-free for long patches. That will help them play much better in the postseason.

