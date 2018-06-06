5 possible destinations for LeBron James this summer, and beyond

LeBron James is going to become a free agent this coming summer. Here are the 5 possible destinations for him to consider.

Which franchise will LeBron decide to play for next season?

LeBron James, in the 15th year of his career, has played some of the most inspiring basketball we have ever seen him play in the regular season - whilst continuing to do the same in the postseason too.

But even after surpassing all expectations, LeBron might again still not have enough around him to win another title this year. His agent Rich Paul has gone on record, saying that nothing is more important than winning titles at this stage in the 33-year-old's career.

James himself has stated that he is chasing the ghost of Michael Jordan. The three-time champion has reaffirmed his desire to win titles and with that in mind, we have listed five of the best possible destinations which would put him in the best place possible to win another ring, or give him the best chance to do it yet.

#5 San Antonio Spurs

LeBron James has never played for a coach like Gregg Popovich

LeBron James in his 15 years as an NBA player has played for multiple teams and more importantly, multiple coaches. But what he is yet to do during his career, is play for a coach like Gregg Popovich.

LeBron has been public about his reverence for Pop and also stated that he is not only the league's best right now, but also one of the all-time greats. Imagine the partnership they could develop, LeBron under a mastermind like Popovich.

Despite the fact that Spurs are not one of the most popular markets in the NBA, they are known for being a world-class organisation. The Spurs have much less to work with regarding cap space - only $million to spare. All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard's contract is one of the big things which continues to hang over their heads.

In order to create cap space for LeBron, they would need to say goodbye to Tony Parker whilst hoping both Danny Green and Rudy Gay do not pick up their player options, extending their existing deals.

They would also ideally like to trade Pau Gasol to a team with cap space available. With all of that in mind, the easiest way for them to complete this deal would be if LeBron himself opts-in.

They could then construct a trade offer around LaMarcus Aldridge, other veteran players like the aforementioned duo or some talented young pieces for "The King". The trade would have to be a really alluring one for the Cavaliers front office to consider, as they themselves would be unwilling to take on significant luxury tax penalties for a side that are unable to show results.

The chances of this happening are slim, but if Kawhi and the Spurs are able to solve their differences and they convince LeBron to join, a trio alongside Pop has deadly potential and would be unlike anything we've previously seen in the league.