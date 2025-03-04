5 possible landing spots for RJ Barrett if Raptors decide to rebuild

RJ Barrett is one of the NBA's young players who has the potential to one day become a star. He's already playing in his seventh season but is only 24 years old. With that in mind, there's still plenty of time for him to bud into one of the best players in the league.

Looking at his season, Barret is averaging 21.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. While his efforts haven't translated into the Toronto Raptors' success, there's talent there. Given how his team has been struggling, it seems that the Raptors are ready for a rebuild.

According to reports, RJ Barrett was considered a trade piece for the Raptors before the trade deadline this season. Considering those factors, there's a possibility that Barrett could be traded during the offseason. The next question is, where?

Here are the top five possible landing spots for the Raptors forward.

Philadelphia 76ers and four other landing spots for RJ Barrett

#1, Miami Heat

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

With the departure of Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, the team could use some more star power. As of this season, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are the two main faces of the Heat franchise. Considering how RJ Barrett plays a similar role to Butler, he could be the missing piece that Miami needs in the seasons to come.

#2, Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Paul George last summer to form a big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, they haven't found any success given George's underwhelming performance for the Sixers. George is getting older, being 34 years old. Replacing him with a 24-year-old small forward could be a better recipe for Philly.

#3, OKC Thunder

NBA: OKC Thunder at Toronto Raptors - Source: Imagn

The OKC Thunder have been on a roll this season. They've consistently remained on top of the Western Conference while running a roster filled with a young core. RJ Barrett could be a perfect fit with the Thunder's dynamic. Not only will Barrett have an opportunity to play for a more elite team, but his contributions might also be more meaningful when playing for a contending team.

#4, Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn

The Milwaukee Bucks have transformed into a different team. We are now in an era wherein Damian Lillard is Giannis Antetokounmpo's dynamic duo. Then, before this year's trade deadline, the Bucks moved on from Khris Middleton and traded him for Kyle Kuzma. Milwaukee could consider acquiring RJ Barrett during the offseason and form a superteam that could take over the East next year.

#5, Charlotte Hornets

NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors - Source: Imagn

The Charlotte Hornets may not be one of the best teams at the moment; however, they have the potential to be. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are the current faces of the Hornets and are some of the youngest players in the league today. Similarly to the OKC Thunder, Barrett's presence in Charlotte's young core roster could be a perfect fit for them. It could also help them improve as a team.

