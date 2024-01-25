The Washington Wizards are one of the worst teams in the league right now. If it weren't for the lower-placed Detroit Pistons record-tying 28-game losing streak, the Wizards would likely hold the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Regardless, being one spot higher than the Pistons in the standings is not something to celebrate right now, and things will have to change.

ESPN reported Washington promoted top assistant Brian Keefe to interim head coach for the rest of the season. He will replace Wes Unseld Jr., who will move into a front-office role. Wizards will now have to look for a new head coach.

Here are five possible candidates who could become the Washington Wizards head coach.

5 possible replacements for Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr.

#1 Mike D'Antoni

Mike D'Antoni

With Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma headlining for the Washington Wizards, they can try to create a team that relies on an explosive offense. Who better to lead them in that regard than Mike D'Antoni?

D'Antoni orchestrated the Phoenix Suns "7-seconds or less" offense, one of the most exciting playstyles that relied on floor spacing and pushing the pace. Poole and Kuzma are no Steve Nash and Amare Stoudemire, but D'Antoni can be trusted to create an offensive scheme to fit their duo.

#2 Brian Keefe

Brian Keefe

Most teams that change their coaching ranks mid-season usually look at the assistants first to appoint an interim head coach. Usually, these assistants become the full-time head coach after a while.

The Washington Wizards have an experienced assistant coach on their team: Brian Keefe. Before joining the Wizards, he was the San Antonio Spurs video coordinator and the OKC Thunder, New York Knicks, LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets assistant.

Keefe is unproven as a head coach but holds the experience and is familiar with the Wizards' system and players. Promoting him to the head coaching role could be a good move, as he and the players can grow together.

#3 James Posey

James Posey

Washington Wizards could promote assistant James Posey if they want someone who was a former player to become their next head coach.

He was an NBA journeyman who won two championships as a player. Posey won the first with the Miami Heat in 2006 and the second with the Boston Celtics in 2008. Additionally, he was an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers when they took down the 73-win Golden State Warriors.

Posey was a challenging and innovative defender who made life difficult for offensive players. He could teach the young Wizards a thing or two.

#4 Mark Jackson

Mark Jackson

Before they were a dynasty, Mark Jackson spent the Golden State Warriors' crucial formative years with the team. When he took over, the Warriors had only made the playoffs once since 2000. Under his guidance, they transformed into a playoff team. Jackson only coached them for three seasons but laid the foundation for Steve Kerr for their championship runs.

The Washington Wizards are a team that needs transforming. And hiring a coach who has done it once already could help push them in the right direction, even if it takes a few seasons.

#5 Kenny Atkinson

Kenny Atkinson

Kenny Atkinson has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2008. He has worked with the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, and LA Clippers and is currently an assistant with the Golden State Warriors. He was also the Brooklyn Nets' head coach from 2016-2020.

Atkinson is a great teacher and motivator who can lead his team through difficult times. This can be evidenced by the struggling Nets team earning a playoff berth under his leadership. It's something that the Washington Wizards can use right now.

He has also worked with Jordan Poole, as they were both part of the Warriors' 2022 championship squad.

