5 potential first-time NBA All-Stars for 2023 ft. Jordan Poole, Evan Mobley and more

Following the NBA draft, fans are already gearing up for the upcoming season, with many looking forward to what their favorite players will accomplish in 2023.

Surely we will see some of the best basketball players return to the NBA's All-Star game like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. But could we see some new faces make their All-Star Game debut in 2023?

Let's look at five players who could be first-time All-Stars this season:

#1, Jordan Poole, PG, Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole with the Warriors in 2023

Following a solid 2023 regular season that saw him average 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, Jordan Poole was dealt to the Washington Wizards in exchange for point guard, Chris Paul.

Poole instantly becomes Washington's top option (after Bradley Beal was sent to the Phoenix Suns in a trade for Chris Paul) and will likely facilitate the offense for the Wizards. Building on already solid averages will be key for Poole looking to make his first All-Star team in year five.

#2, Evan Mobley, PF, Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland's top pick in 2021, Evan Mobley has had a very consistent start to his NBA career, averaging 16.2 points and 9.0 rebounds a night in his sophomore season. The big man out of USC has drawn praise from veterans all over the league, including the likes of Giannis Antetekounmpo.

With this offseason to develop and work on his shot from the mid-range and behind the arc, Mobley could add another element to his already outstanding game. Looking to build on a 2023 campaign that saw him named to the NBA's All-Defensive First-Team, Mobley could break out and make his first NBA All-Star team in year three.

#3, C.J. McCollum, SG, New Orleans Pelicans

C.J. McCollum with the New Orleans Pelicans

It feels odd to say C.J. McCollum hasn't made an All-Star team as the veteran guard has been a consistent 20-point-per-game scorer since he was 24, but as a 33-year-old Mike Conley proved in 2021, it's never too late.

Fresh off of one of his best seasons that saw him average 21 points and 5.7 assists a night, it's a wonder McCollum wasn't an All-Star just last season.

Regardless, McCollum has continued to be one of the better guards in the NBA. With a possibly enhanced role, New Orleans could have a new All-Star in McCollum.

#4, Mikal Bridges, SG, Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges with the Nets in 2023

Following his trade to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Kevin Durant, Mikal Bridges surpassed all expectations and played like one of the better players in the entire NBA.

His averages of 26.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 27 games with the Nets proved Bridges is capable of being the number-one option on a competitive team.

With a similar role as Brooklyn's number one option and a potentially upgraded roster around him, Mikal Bridges will definitely be poised for his first All-Star game appearance.

#5, Jalen Brunson, PG, New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks heads for the net as Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat defends

In his first season in New York, Jalen Brunson was one of the most improved players in the entire league. His numbers made people question why he hadn't been named an All-Star in 2023, as he put up 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest.

The Knicks' new number-one guy played like a top guard in the Eastern Conference and brought New York basketball back to life. If his output is anything like last season, Brunson will surely be atop the league's backcourt All-Star voting.

