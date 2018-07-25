Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Potential Landing Spots For Kyrie Irving in 2019

Reuben Dilip Chelliah
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
119   //    25 Jul 2018, 11:16 IST

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics

With the 2018 NBA free agency period cooling off considerably, teams have started looking forward to the 2019 free agency. Front-office staff, like Magic Johnson, have been vocal about plans to look at key free agents in 2019 and maintaining long-term financial flexibility. The list of free agents hitting the market include Kwahi Leonard, Demarcus Cousins (hope he is healthy), Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Kevin Durant, Kemba Walker, restricted free agents like Kristapis Porzingis, Karl Anthony Towns and many more. Even though the intrigue and drama might be less compared to the Lebron-led 2018 free agency class, expect the 2019 free agency to have its own share of surprising free agent signings that will take place throughout the league.

One of the intriguing free agents is going to Kyrie Irving. Even though he is not spoken about in the same breath as the Lebrons, Currys and Durants of the league, his burning desire to become a complete player is a feature that sets him apart from many players in the league. Keeping this factor in mind, let us look at four teams that Kyrie might consider signing as free agent in 2019.

#4 Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors
Kyrie and Kyle

Tracy McGrady forced his way out of Toronto in the year 2000. Tracy's cousin Vince Carter left Toronto to team up with Jason Kidd in 2004. Chris Bosh left Toronto to join the infamous Heatles in 2010. This trend shows that superstars don't like Toronto and prefer to play in the United States. However, things might be different in 2019. If Masai Ujiri and head coach Nick Nurse somehow convince Kwahi Leonard to sign as a free agent in the year 2019, things can get really interesting in Toronto.

With Kyle Lowry at the point, one might argue why Kyrie Irving might be interested in signing with Toronto. However, I believe that Lowry will be able to slide to the shooting guard position and Irving can run the offense. If Kyrie decides to join Toronto, a starting lineup of Jonas Valančiūnas, Serge Ibaka, Kwahi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, and Kyrie Irving can give fits to the Golden State Warrirors, too.

For Kyrie to sign with the Raptors along with Kwahi Leonard, the Raptors have to go beyond the salary cap. However, if the chance presents itself, Kyrie should consider joining this team, which will make the NBA finals interesting again.

1 / 4 NEXT
Reuben Dilip Chelliah
CONTRIBUTOR
