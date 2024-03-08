5 potential landing spots for Kai Jones as former Hornets' forward reportedly attempts NBA comeback

After being waived by the Charlotte Hornets in October, Kai Jones might have an opportunity to get back in the NBA. Shams Charania reported Friday afternoon that the former first-round pick is having a meeting and workout with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jones played in 67 games for the Hornets across two seasons. In that time, he averaged 2.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists. Charlotte decided to part ways with the young prospect following a series of concerning social media posts. Jones also posted on Twitter that he wanted the team to trade him.

As Kai Jones looks to get back on an NBA roster, here are some potential landings spots for him.

Potential landing spots for Kai Jones:

1) Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

Seeing that they're bringing him in for a workout, the Philadelphia 76ers take the first spot on this list. Seeing that Joel Embiid is still out of action, they are a team in need of frontcourt depth.

Since Embiid went down, the Sixers have been relying on Paul Reed and Mo Bamba to hold down the center position. As an athletic 6-foot-11 big, Kai Jones could be a short-term option to help soften the loss of Embiid.

2) Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics

Coming up next is the Boston Celtics. While they arguably have the best starting unit in the NBA, they lack depth in the second unit. Taking a flier on Jones could be worth considering leading up to the playoff push.

The only big the Celtics have off the bench is Luke Kornet. While he brings size to the lineup, he lacks athleticism. Having Jones on the roster could give them more lineup flexibility in certain matchups down the road.

3) Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are another team that could look at Kai Jones, but more as a long-term option. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard eating up majority of their cap space, they need productive players at a low cost.

If the Bucks have it their way, they won't be picking high in the first-round for some time. Knowing this, they could take a flier on Jones as a project for the future.

4) LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers

The LA Clippers were connected to Kai Jones earier this year, so they are now making an appearance on this list. With one of the league's highest payrolls, they too need to find cost effective options to getting better.

LA also has two effective centers in Ivica Zubac and Mason Plumlee. That said, Jones is someone who could provide youth and energy in the right role. More importantly, they could develop him to be a key frontcourt piece for them down the line.

5) Miami Heat

Miami Heat

Seeing how things unfolded for him in the fall, Kai Jones seems like he could benefit from some stability. With that in mind, the Miami Heat are one of the first organizations that come to mind. "Heat Culture" has helped plany of players in the past, and could do so for Jones.

Miami has had countless success stories when it comes to developing young prospects. Given their track record with second-round picks and undrafted free agents, they could certainly maximize Jones' potential.