5 potential landing spots for LeBron James after Bronny James declares for NBA Draft 2024

LeBron James has said that he doesn't have much time left in the league. Everyone knows he wants to play with his son Bronny James for a season. He also has one year left on his deal, which is a player option for $51.4 million. James has not hinted at definite retirement after this season.

The Lakers have made it clear they want him back. James will turn 40 next season but has shown no signs of slowing down, as he's still putting up All Star numbers and is shooting a career best from the 3-point range.

So where could James end up next season if he opts out of his player option or opts in and demands a trade. He could follow his son Bronny if he gets drafted, now that he has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

However, Bronny has also entered the transfer portal after his coach at USC Andy Enfield moved to SMU. Bronny is keeping his college eligibility and could opt out of the draft process after workouts and return to college.

That keeps all his options open and could mean he transfers to a new college. Perhaps James would follow Bronny and play for the NBA team closest to whatever college Bronny chooses. Let’s take a look at five potential landing spots for LeBron James this summer.

Five potential destinations for LeBron James

#5 Portland Trail Blazers

Could Portland's Nike connections land LeBron?

Now, this one may be a bit of a stretch, considering the Blazers just shipped Damian Lillard away on bad terms, and the Blazers flatly stink this year.

However, Bronny could transfer to Oregon, and James could follow him to play for the team close to Nike headquarters and stay near his son. The Nike connection runs deep with the James family, and this would be the play here.

#4 Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James shows love to Cleveland crowd

The Cavs could come into play if James wants to end his career where it all began in his home state. He could return to the Cavs once again to hang it up with his hometown team.

The Cavs may also be open to drafting Bronny and stashing him on the bench as a favor to James. Bronny could also transfer to nearby Ohio State or play for James’ high school teammate, Dru Joyce III, who is a coach at Duquesne.

#3 LA Lakers

James could also stay with the Lakers

James, of course, could take his wealthy player option and stay put. Bronny could return to USC or transfer across town to UCLA.

They get to keep living at home and building their entertainment empire in the city. James is already building a massive compound in Beverly Hills, continuing to build his roots in the city. James is unlikely to find much better roster options than the Lakers as well.

#2 New York Knicks

LeBron James loves playing in Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have long been the rumored destination for James. Many thought he would go to the Big Apple before choosing the Miami Heat in 2011.

Now James could come to New York to try and restore their glory. The team is on the up and has a lot of solid talent and cap space this summer. Bronny could also transfer to St. John’s and play for Coach Rick Pitino.

#1 Dallas Mavericks

Could LeBron James fit with these two in Dallas?

The Mavericks would be an interesting choice. LeBron James could pair up with his old teammate Kyrie Irving and take a back seat to superstar Luka Doncic.

Bronny could follow his old coach to SMU. The Mavericks could also draft Bronny with a late pick to attract James to Dallas. They have new ownership who could be eager to make a splash if the Mavs do not advance far in the playoffs this season.