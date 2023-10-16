5 potential NBA fantasy basketball busts ahead of 2023-24 season

The NBA fantasy basketball season is right around the corner. Draft prep is the most crucial element of fantasy basketball and your season could be destroyed by a couple of early-round busts. Some big names may end up killing your fantasy basketball team’s chance of winning it all and avoiding them is key.

Let’s focus on the players that many may be targeting in the earlier rounds, who will likely perform below their draft position even if they stay healthy.

Here are five potential NBA fantasy basketball busts.

5 players to avoid in 2023 NBA fantasy basketball

#1, Jordan Poole, Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole has serious boom-or-bust potential. He can take a lot of shots but also miss a high percentage of them. If he has a bad shooting season, he may be a net negative. Poole could ruin your team if your league detracts for missed shots.

Poole may end up being the leading scorer for the Wizards and could get a ton of volume, which is always good in fantasy. However, if he shoots like he did in the playoffs last season, he may end up being one of the bigger busts of the fantasy season. He is a risky pick either way.

#2, Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic could be a fantasy sleeper, but he could also be a big bust. He may end up taking a backseat role, as the Chicago Bulls could put the ball in the hands of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan more this season, which would limit Vucevic’s touches.

He averaged 17.4 points and 11.0 rebounds last season and played in all 82 games. The veteran forward probably figures to take a slight step back in usage and minutes, which is compounded by his limited defense as he does not add many steals or blocks.

Vucevic is likely to regress due to his age and he loves taking deep shots, which may cause a dip in his efficiency. Vucevic may end up a poor investment if taken in the first three rounds.

#3, Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant is expected to be important in Portland after trading away Damian Lillard. However, he may end up getting boxed out by the young guards, especially top-three pick Scoot Henderson.

Portland also acquired Deandre Ayton, who will now become the main big man in their rotation. He will eat into Grant’s rebounding numbers, which were not great to begin with. Less volume means less value for the sometimes inconsistent Grant.

#4, Derrick White, Boston Celtics

Derrick White could end up with a much smaller role after the Celtics' moves this offseason. White may end up out of the starting rotation and be the sixth man after Boston traded for Jrue Holiday. The addition of the formidable point guard and Kristaps Porzingis could make White the fifth scoring option.

White could add key defensive stats in both steals and blocks, however, he is still being drafted too early. His scoring should see a drop and he should be drafted later.

#5, Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies

Marcus Smart could see a lot of usage during Ja Morant’s suspension, however, his scoring may decline dramatically when Morant returns. He also will have to find new chemistry and a new role after spending his whole career in Boston.

Smart could also get more shots, but an increase in volume likely means a decrease in efficiency, knowing Smart’s game. This pick is too risky despite the upside early in the early part of the season.